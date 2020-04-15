As costs and participation in Brooklyn Park’s curbside bulky waste pickup program continue to rise, the city is considering enacting limits on the amount of refuse that any given household could dispose of through the program.
The council discussed the prospect at its April 6 work session and generally agreed to enact load limits in future contracts to limit cost increases, particularly given the potential for budget impacts following the COVID-19 outbreak.
The curbside waste program picks up and disposes of resident’s bulky, large items such as used furniture or old appliances. The program collects these materials in one-third of the city each year.
The amount of waste disposed of by residents through this program has increased over time. While in 2012, 268.24 tons of trash and 188 appliances were collected. In 2019, 813 tons of trash and 965 appliances were collected. While the total cost in 2012 was $107,055.34, or $18.42 per household, the cost in 2019 was $300,290.14, or $38.05 per household. Eligible households also increased from 5,400 units to 7,893 units during the same period.
In two of the past three collection years, the city’s contractor was unable to complete its collection as agreed in the contract. As a result, in both 2017 and 2019, the city assessed liquidated damages to the contractor, Republic Services. In 2019, those damages were $5,000.
The contractor was unhappy to be assessed the damages, saying it was being penalized for a sudden and significant increase in the amount of materials put out for collection.
“Although I can understand your explanation to impose liquidated damages, I believe they are being imposed unfairly as Republic Services exhausted every means necessary to ensure that residents and the city of Brooklyn Park received the services in excess of what was covered under the agreement,” wrote David Latham of Republic Services in an email.
“There were egregious amounts of excess trash left on the public streets and sidewalks which we collected for the city, some volumes that could easily fill multiple 40 [yard] debris containers,” Latham continued. “Allowing residents to advertise and sell yard space for non-residents to leave their waste materials out for collection is outside of our agreement and created additional labor and financial burden on Republic Services.”
As such, the contractor asked the city to limit the load per household to no larger than could fit in a standard size pickup truck bed.
City staff members posed the question as to whether the council was comfortable placing load restrictions on the program, as well as if the council had the appetite to continue the program into future years.
The council generally answered in the affirmative to both questions, with members saying the program brings good feedback from residents and offers a needed service.
Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner, Lisa Jacobson, Terry Parks and Susan Pha all said support continuing the program. Councilmember Mark Mata said that while the program helps to keep the city cleaner, it has grown out of control and needs to be scaled back. Mayor Jeff Lunde concurred that limits should help to limit the cost growth of the program.
Pha said that the program is among resident’s favorite services provided by the city, and many would be upset if it were phased out. Jacobson said the program provides an important resource for community members, and Parks said he is happy that the program exists.
According to city staff, few nearby cities offer a similar service. Bloomington is a rare example, and the city dealt with similar issues by limiting the amount of material accepted. Bloomington uses a tag system, where unacceptable items are tagged and documented for future reference. The city can work with residents and haulers to address why a load may not have been picked up. Code enforcement can then check residences where items were left to ensure they are properly disposed of.
