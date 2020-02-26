Brooklyn Park is considering creating a rental housing rehab loan program to assist landlords that own single-family rental homes or small-scale multi-family units and are interested in improving or maintaining their property.
The Economic Development Authority offers similar programs for homeowners and assists in the development, sale or improvement of large multi-family apartment complexes, but does offer such a service for those renting on a smaller scale.
The City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, discussed the proposition of creating the program at its Feb. 18 meeting.
Of the city’s estimated 27,830 occupied housing units, approximately 31% are renter occupied.
Of those units, the city is considering single-family detached homes, townhomes and condos, duplexes, triplexes, and mid-sized multifamily buildings containing between four and 16 total units for the loan program.
The largest portion of the city’s rental stock is single-family detached homes, with 1,365 units, or 46% of the city’s total units. Townhomes and condos account for 974 units, 33% of the total. The city has 545 duplexes and a single triplex, accounting for 19% of rental stock. Some 2%, or 63 of the city’s units, are in mid-size, multi-family units containing between four and 16 units.
While the proposal has yet to come before the council in a regular meeting, in early discussions related to its implementation, the council agreed that to be eligible, an owner should not have more than 16 units in their rental portfolio.
The program is proposed to issue 10-year, zero-interest loans for residents earning 120% of area median income or less, and for owners who keep rent affordable at 60% of area median income during the loan term through a deed restriction. If neither term could be met by the landlord, they would be eligible for a 10-year loan with a fixed rate of 3% interest.
While the early proposal suggested loan amounts from $5,000 to $50,000, with a $10,000 cap per unit, this limit may be increased as the proposal moves forward. Kim Berggren, community development director and executive director of the Economic Development Authority, said that larger projects such as roof or siding replacement likely would require a larger loan than $10,000.
If a borrower sold or transferred a title for a property before the loan reached its maturity, the borrower would be responsible for paying the loan in full at the time of sale.
Applicants would be required to have a current rental housing license for their property and be current on their mortgage, deed payments and property taxes. Loan-to-value ratios could not exceed 100% of the property value, and the maximum debt-to-income ratio is 50%.
The budget for the program is proposed at $500,000, with funding provided through the EDA’s general fund. This level of funding would be expected to cover 10-15 loans in 2020.
Eligible projects would include remodels, maintenance and repairs such as roof or siding replacement, window or door replacement, or electrical upgrades, cosmetic improvements, replacement of furnaces, water heaters, or air conditioning, improvements to common areas or energy efficiency improvements.
Ineligible projects include those that begin prior to the day of closing, gazebos, pools, hot tubs or saunas, funds for working capital or debt management, personal property items or equipment required to complete a project.
The council initially considered limiting loans to renters without existing code violations but later rejected this idea. The council was also generally in consensus that applicants should be current on their city water bill.
Councilmember Mark Mata said he was concerned about property owners attempting to pay their own salaries using the loans or otherwise taking advantage of the program for personal financial gain.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she didn’t want to see funds to landlords that have collected rent over the years without ever investing in their properties and end up victimizing their renters.
There is a large demand for such a program in the city and if implemented, it would likely be popular, Councilmember Susan Pha said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she was concerned about the loan underwriting and that she wanted to make sure anyone taking the loans could afford them and be successful.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.