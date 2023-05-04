Because more than two candidates filed for the Brooklyn Park City Council special election, a primary will be held Tuesday, May 9.

Three candidates seek to fill the seat formerly occupied by Susan Pha, who resigned Jan. 3 after being elected to the state Senate. Brooklyn Park voters will choose between Tony McGarvey, Yelena S. Kurdyumova and Daniel D. Goba. The top two candidates will advance to the special election for Brooklyn Park City Council, to be held Aug. 8.

