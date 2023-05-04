Because more than two candidates filed for the Brooklyn Park City Council special election, a primary will be held Tuesday, May 9.
Three candidates seek to fill the seat formerly occupied by Susan Pha, who resigned Jan. 3 after being elected to the state Senate. Brooklyn Park voters will choose between Tony McGarvey, Yelena S. Kurdyumova and Daniel D. Goba. The top two candidates will advance to the special election for Brooklyn Park City Council, to be held Aug. 8.
To help voters get to know the candidates, the Sun Post sent each candidate a questionnaire, the answers to which are featured in this Votes Guide. Goba did not return his questionnaire.
Tony McGarvey
Address: 7017 Dutton Ave.
Education: H.S. Apprenticeship
Occupation: Painter/Representative
Community involvement: First Responder, National Ski Patrol, Food Distribution
Contact information: mcgarveyforbp@gmail.com
Why are you running for City Council?
I am running because Democracy is not a spectator sport. This concept that we all hold so dear, begins right here at the city level.
Right now, in the west district, we can put one more authentic voice on the Brooklyn Park City Council to advocate for genuine public safety, responsible business growth, strategic development, and a higher standard of living in Brooklyn Park.
What are your views on alternative public safety models such as the Community Response Team pilot program? (In which paramedics and social workers respond to certain types of calls instead of armed police officers.)
I am in full support of exploring alternative public safety models, such as the Community Response Team pilot program. We all want the same thing, to feel safe and secure here at home. If there are more effective ways of creating that, we need to explore them.
What are your priorities for economic development in Brooklyn Park?
My priority for economic development is strategy.
Doing all that we can to ensure that future Brooklyn Park development is done in a way that puts the city and its residents in the best position possible. By considering the impact on employment and employment opportunities; the additional draw any development will have on public services; and whether the development, in its finished state, has strong potential of becoming a genuine asset to the community, we will set our city up for a better future.
Yelena S. Kurdyumova
Address: 7212 72nd Lane N.
Education: Linguistic University, Master’s in English/Russian Language Teaching; 2-year postgraduate, Master’s in English-Russian consecutive, simultaneous interpreting, translation, literary editing.
Occupation: Business owner: International Interpreting Translation & PR Services LLC; creator and webmaster: Runglobaltranslate.com, Runglobalmedia.com, Runglobalmedia channel; free-lance writer, photojournalist stringer for leading European and U.S. sports media, figure skating coach.
Community involvement: member of American Translators Association, National Language Service Corps, former member of Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission and Hennepin County Human Resources Board.
Contact information: info@Vote4YelenaKurdyumova.com
Why are you running for City Council?
As you remember, in 2023, I was nominated for the 7th time since 2014 to City Council by hundreds of BP residents - three times for Mayor and four times for Councilmember. It’s important to realize recent census results: population of sanctuary city BP swiftly reached 86K, 61% BIPOC and 39% White. Meeting hundreds of voters, I always heard their concerns with 3 main problems persuading many of them to leave BP: skyrocketing taxes, ugly roads, irresponsible police. I am running for BP City Council to convince its current members to resolve ASAP these 3 main problems. I need your votes, help and donations to achieve this. My past and present agenda: https://www.youtube.com/@runglobalmedia/playlists
What are your views on alternative public safety models such as the Community Response Team pilot program? (In which paramedics and social workers respond to certain types of calls instead of armed police officers.)
I approve of testing the pilot program started in December 2022 in Brooklyn Park. I think it will be right for BP police, which consumes 42.4% of 2023 BP budget ($25.7 million), to engage in prevention and investigation of real crimes, and in charging criminals.
What are your priorities for economic development in Brooklyn Park?
Today the priority of economic development for any modern city is enhancement of production based on IT Technologies, and implementation of IT technologies into City management. Therefore, it is necessary to encourage BP individuals between ages 18-30 to complete IT Tech Training Program organized by Brooklynks and to gain full time employment after completion.
