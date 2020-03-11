The Brooklyn Park City Council debated its Community Development Block Grant allocations Feb. 10 and was unable to come to a consensus. The council readdressed the issue at its Feb. 24 meeting, approving the proposed allocations.
Community Development Block Grants are distributed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grants are restricted for use in specific objectives – activities that benefit low- and moderate-income households, activities preventing or eliminating slums or blight and projects meeting community development needs with a specific level of urgency. No more than 15% of the total allocation of funds can be used for public or human service activities.
Brooklyn Park is expected to receive a general allocation of $507,200 for fiscal year 2020.
The city allocates the full 15% of the total funds to public or human service activities. For 2020, that allocation totals $67,20.
At the Feb. 10 meeting, the council generally disagreed about how to allocate the remaining balance.
Following this, at its Feb. 24 meeting, with Councilmember Mark Mata absent, the council voted 6-0 to approve the allocations as proposed.
Program activities the city has historically funded include the city’s Home Rehabilitation Deferred Loan program, eligible code enforcement activities and various park projects.
While in fiscal year 2019, $259,400 was allocated to the Home Rehabilitation Deferred Loan program, $322,500 was proposed to be allocated to the program in fiscal year 2020. While the allocation to code enforcement was awarded at $35,000 in 2019, the proposed allocation for 2020 was proposed at $17,500. No money is proposed to be allocated to the now finished Lakeland Park project in 2020. Instead, $100,000 was proposed to be used for improvement at Zane Court Park, which may be converted to a community gardening site.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said that he generally thinks the city should move away from outside funding sources the city cannot control for city programs such as code enforcement.
