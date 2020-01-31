The Brooklyn Park City Council was open to the prospect of purchasing and redeveloping the Villas Townhome development, but only cautiously so at its Jan. 21 work session.
The Villas Townhomes, located at the northeast corner of Brooklyn Boulevard and Yates Avenue, consists of six attached three-bedroom townhomes in a row-style building on 1.13 acres of land. It is owned by three different ownership groups. Constructed in the 1960s, four of the units serve as rentals while the remaining two are owner-occupied. The property is generally situated between Moonraker Apartments and the Landings Townhouses.
The property’s homeowner’s association is defunct, and the property has come to the attention of the city’s code enforcement division due to maintenance issues ranging from the deteriorating parking lot, deteriorating wood and other structural issues, loose trash and parking, among other issues. An estimated average of $50,000 worth of work is required for each unit to be code compliant, based on the city’s assessment.
As a result, the city could choose to use more aggressive code enforcement tactics to bring the property into compliance. However, the property owners have indicated an interest in selling the property for redevelopment rather than reinvesting in the existing infrastructure.
As such, city staff brought forward a loose proposal to purchase the property, demolish the existing structure, and partner with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to redevelop up to 15 new owner-occupied three-bedroom townhomes. That is, if the city were to move forward with the plan, much of the work to realize the project remains undone at this stage. The presentation was intended to gauge if the council had enough interest to justify continued work on the project.
If the townhomes were constructed, they could potentially be absorbed into the Landing’s HOA. Early talks with the board chair showed an interest in continuing conversations regarding the matter, said Breanne Rothstein, economic development and housing director.
Were the city to move forward with the project, funding could be sought through Hennepin County and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, among other potential funders. EDA funds would likely be needed for the project. The tax-increment financing housing set aside fund has $5 million available to assist with new development costs.
Early acquisition and demolition costs are estimated at $1.1 million. The city could potentially be required to financially assist in relocation costs for renters at the site, although those costs remain undetermined.
Other development projects could also be considered at the site if the city moved forward with purchase and demolition.
Generally, the council members said they were open to considering the project, but some members expressed reservations due to the unanswered question related to the project.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said he was open to the concept, as three-bedroom units are needed in the community. The city should further investigate the idea of adding the project to the neighboring HOA, he said.
Both Lunde and Councilmember Susan Pha said they were only interested if sellers were willing to part with their property.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she was concerned that the city might start setting a bad precedent among property owners that don’t maintain their property and expect a city bailout. She also said she was concerned about the total cost the project could represent for the city’s taxpayers.
Councilmember Terry Parks said that while he was willing to consider the project, there could be hidden costs associated with the development that aren’t yet known to the city.
Councilmember Mark Mata said he wanted to know more about the circumstances of the owner’s purchase of these townhomes, and he questioned how decaying properties are able to pass the city’s rental inspections.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.