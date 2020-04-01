Resolution asks federal government to reconsider on case-by-case basis for Hmong, Lao nationals
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a resolution asking federal officials to reconsider deportation on a case-by-case basis for Hmong and Lao nationals that legally reside in the U.S. and were convicted of crimes in their past.
The move comes after the Trump administration began discussions with Laotian leaders about establishing a repatriation or deportation agreement between Laos and the United States.
The council voted 6-1 March 23 to approve the resolution with Councilmember Mark Mata dissenting. Councilmember Susan Pha had initially brought forward the topic at the council’s March 9 work session.
Broadly, the resolution argues that while some Hmong and Lao residents may have committed crimes, many have since been punished and reformed, going on to lead productive lives in the United States. To send these individuals back to Laos would put them in danger of retaliation from the communist Laotian government, it argues.
Many Hmong and Lao nationals fled southeast Asia after fighting as U.S. allies in the Vietnam War. When the communist Lao government persecuted groups that assisted the U.S. during the conflict, many Hmong fled Laos and came to the U.S. as refugees.
There are an estimated 300,000 Hmong people in the United States, many of whom are U.S. citizens.
Some Hmong and Lao residents, however, are legal permanent residents or Green Card holders without having citizenship, often due to a previous conviction of a crime. That is, after arriving in the U.S. as refugees, some Hmong and Lao committed crimes that resulted in their ineligibility to become a citizen. Standing deportation orders have been issued for an estimated 4,700 Hmong and Lao residents without citizenship nationwide.
While Hmong have rarely been deported in the past due to the lack of a repatriation or deportation agreement with the Lao government, the Trump administration is in talks with the government of Laos to allow for the deportation of Hmong and Lao Americans.
According to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement report, the United States deported five residents to Laos in fiscal year 2019. To compare this with another significantly-sized ethnic group in the northwest suburbs, 108 Liberians were deported in fiscal year 2019.
Minnesota is estimated to have the largest urban concentration of Hmong and Lao Americans in the United States. An estimated 88,000 Hmong and 14,000 Lao Americans live in Minnesota.
“Brooklyn Park is home to over several thousand Hmong, Lao, and other minority groups for Laos, many of whom arrived in the U.S. as refugees fleeing persecution as a result of the American Secret War (the Vietnam War) in southeast Asia,” the resolution reads. “More than 30,000 Hmong were killed during the war and many thousands were targeted and killed after the war in retaliation for their allegiance to the United States … the Hmong, Lao, and other ethnic groups from Laos have resettled in the United States as refugees of war, established roots in Brooklyn Park, are raising their families, working, running businesses, and contributing to the community, whereas more than 4,700 Hmong and Lao noncitizens nationwide are at risk of deportation largely based on older criminal convictions, and, whereas many of them have completed their sentences and gone on to raise families, lead productive lives, and are contributing back to the community, and whereas if the Hmong, Lao and other ethnic minority groups were to be deported back to Laos, they would most certainly face hardship, retaliation, violence and possibly death, and whereas the city of Brooklyn Park strongly opposes efforts to separate, deport and inflict harm on the Hmong, Lao, and other ethnic minority groups from Laos, now, therefore, be it resolved that the city of Brooklyn Park strongly opposes the deportation of our Hmong, Lao, and other ethnic minority groups from Laos; pending deportation orders should be reconsidered on a case-by-case basis.”
The resolution goes on to say that copies of the statement will be sent to the governor, each member of the city’s congressional delegation and the Sectary of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she was glad to see the resolution asked for each case to be addressed rather than requesting a full blanket policy.
Pha said that there are documented cases of the Lao government committing human rights violations and retaliation against members of the Hmong community, among others. The issue is more a human rights question than a question of immigration policy, she said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell concurred with Pha, saying the issue is one of human rights.
Both Councilmembers Lisa Jacobson and Terry Parks said that while they support the resolution, they were wondering if there was something more tangible that council members could do to help the situation.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said that Americans have avoided having difficult discussions on deportation for some time and that it is important to consider each case. America owes a blood debt to those that helped fight for freedom alongside our nation’s soldiers, he said.
Councilmember Mark Mata said that he would not support the resolution because he is neither judge nor jury for those at risk of deportation, and he is a local city council member, not a federal policymaker. Crimes are not victimless, he added.
