The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, working with the Minnesota Department of Revenue, charged a Brooklyn Park business owner with 17 counts of tax crimes.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Genevieve Grace Cooley was recently charged with 17 felony counts of filing known false or fraudulent sales and use tax returns.
Cooley owns and operates Escalade Dry Cleaning, at 7635 Welcome Ave. in the Zanebrook Shopping Center.
Prosecutors allege that Cooley under reported her taxable sales between 2015 and 2019 when filing her quarterly sales tax returns for the dry cleaning business.
Investigators compared the businesses ledger totals with the sales she reported on her sales and use tax returns. The ledger totals were higher than what Cooley reported to the Department of Revenue.
Cooley is alleged to owe more than $27,650 in taxes, penalties and interest.
These tax related felony charges carry a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine, five years in prison, or both.
