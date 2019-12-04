The Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commission delivered its annual recommendations to the Brooklyn Park City Council at its Nov. 25 meeting.
The commission, whose mission is to ensure the long-term financial health of the city by providing strategic direction to the city council, collected high-level overviews of each of the city’s departments and also performed benchmark analysis with other cities both within and outside the state.
This year, the commission recommended that the city shift its reliance on residential properties for tax revenue to commercial properties as much as possible. Further, it recommended that the city increase its budget allocation to the fire department to allow for the hiring of additional firefighters.
The commission also recommended that the city keep its wages and benefits competitive to retain its staffing and to attempt to retain its existing diverse staff.
The city relies on residential property taxes for more than half of its property tax revenue. For 2019, 60% of property tax revenue came from residential properties, while 7.4% came from apartment properties, and 32.6% came from commercial properties. As a result, the commission recommended that the city continue to attempt to attract more commercial businesses to the city, with a focus on high-revenue targets in undeveloped areas along the proposed Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT route.
Commission Chair Eric Pone said that the city has done a good job of containing its costs and property taxes compared to its neighbors and that it has taken a conservative fiscal approach to the past decade. However, as the city continues to grow in population, the city needs to increase its revenue gradually to maintain its service levels and prevent the need for a large spike in property taxes.
Pone said the city is “woefully” understaffed in its fire department when compared to equally sized cities elsewhere and that the city needs to plan for continued growth.
Diversity panels, as well as revised job requirements, could help increase diversity on the city’s staff, he said.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said the city’s directors have been looking at their departments with a continuous improvement lens, which shows in the report. The city is on the right track moving forward, and cutting the budget means cutting jobs, she said.
The city’s staff should be as diverse as possible, Councilmember Wynfred Russell said.
Councilmember Mark Mata disagreed with the report, saying he wanted suggestions on where he could cut the budget and reduce taxes. He also disagreed with the need for additional firefighters.
“You can’t compare us to your surrounding cities,” he said. “In regards to the fire department, the only people who have complained is the fire department … When you talk about staffing, I’ll stick with the fire department. You said they’re going to hire nine more people. They’re getting rid of 18 [paid-on-call firefighters] to hire nine. Those were 18 trained people to hire the nine … They should have been hiring all along. The Brooklyn Park Fire Department hasn’t hired in years because they say they can’t, and yet no one’s went out and did it. So, let’s say we fail before we try. That’s pathetic.”
Councilmember Susan Pha, acting as Mayor Pro Tem, thanked the commission for its advice throughout the budget cycle.
