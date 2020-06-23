Brooklyn Park’s Economic Development Authority approved a term sheet for the development of a mixed-use, five-story apartment development at Brooklyn Boulevard and Welcome Avenue.
The project, which was proposed on city-owned land by the George North Group, has been in discussion since 2018. The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the EDA, unanimously approved a term sheet for the project June 15.
The 83-unit complex is anticipated to have 39 one-bedroom units, 27 two-bedroom units and 17 three-bedroom units. Nineteen units are planned to be affordable at 50% of the area median income.
The project also comes with a mixed-use component, with a 10,000-square-foot community, commercial kitchen and affordable small business space.
As part of the proposal, the George North Group offered a less expensive version of the project with 47 one-bedroom units, 23 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom units. The council preferred an option with more two- and three-bedroom units.
The George North Group was founded by former NBA forward Devean George, who has also developed similar housing projects in Minneapolis. Addressing the council, George reminisced about spending time at Circus Circus and Village North Bowl in Brooklyn Park as a child. He said his wife lives near Highway 610 and has coached sports teams at Park Center, so he has ties to the community. George’s nonprofit Building Blocks would be active at the apartment building and would provide services and mentoring to kids in the area, including after-school programs, he said.
“The community kitchen is a huge wealth builder,” George said. “It’s better for people to be using a commercial kitchen for catering needs and baking goods.”
The community kitchen would be programmed and managed by LaChelle Cunningham, who has a background in such work with the organization Appetite for Change, George said. Cunningham would run a restaurant at the site and also continue her Healthy Roots Institute, which offers classes for both food entrepreneurs and the greater community. Entrepreneurs could use the kitchen to test run concepts or use it for catering purposes, and other commercial space will be used as co-working space for business incubation and pop-up stores.
The proposal comes with several financial requests for the city from the developer. Requested is a total of $3.2 million in assistance. This includes a land write-down of $370,000, a 15-year pay-as-you-go tax increment financing request for $2 million from a new TIF district and a $900,000 up-front tax increment financing commitment from the city’s existing housing set aside funds.
The larger, total project cost is expected to be $20.2 million. Other funding sources include a $13 million first mortgage, an $832,000 grant from the Metropolitan Council’s Livable Communities Development Account, $500,000 in fundraising and $2.9 million in federal Opportunity Zone equity.
Parking for the site is proposed at 1.7 spots per unit, or a total of 145 spaces. Parking would be constructed as a combination of 81 surface-level spots and 64 underground spaces.
The mixed-income nature of the development complicates the financial proposal and makes city participation important, George said, as most developments are proposed at either all affordable or all market-rate. Larger bedrooms or additional parking will add costs to the project, he said.
The council spoke largely in support of the project.
The development could do a lot to help improve the neighborhood, said Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner. Councilmembers Wynfred Russell, Terry Parks and Lisa Jacobson concurred, saying they were excited about the project. Councilmember Susan Pha, as well as West-Hafner, Russell, Parks and Jacobson spoke to the need for two- and three-bedroom units in the area.
Mayor Jeff Lunde agreed that affordable, larger units are needed and said that the mixed-use element of the project provides a unique economic opportunity for residents who could learn to run a restaurant in a proper facility rather than having to work out of their kitchens.
“It’s not just about food, it’s about business aptitude, it’s about helping people get introduced to different connection points, and that’s what helps restaurants kind of make it through and persevere,” Lunde said.
