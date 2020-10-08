Brooklyn Park’s City Council approved a 2021 preliminary budget and levy with a 2.88% increase over the 2020 budget at its Sept. 28 meeting.
The preliminary budget was approved at $56.3 million, a 2.7% increase over the 2020 final budget of $54.8 million. The total tax capacity levy was approved at $50 million.
Less than 1% of the increase is needed to maintain the city’s current service levels, while 1% is reserved for potential police reform proposals, and 1% is to retain fiscal flexibility for unanticipated expenditures, including but not limited to those related to the pandemic.
The council voted 5-1 to approve the budget and levy, with Councilmember Mark Mata dissenting and Councilmember Wynfred Russell absent.
“You’ve got to make hard decisions,” Mata said. “I don’t see the extra expenses here, and I don’t know why we can’t sharpen our pencil – the rest of the world is.”
The preliminary levy represents the highest rate at which the council can set the levy when final budgets and levies are approved in December. That is, while the final levy can be lower than the preliminary, it cannot be higher.
Generally, council members said they were comfortable approving the preliminary levy at the proposed increase, but expect more cuts before approving a final levy.
As in previous years, personnel costs represent the highest portion of the budget, with approximately 77% of the budget covering salaries, benefits and other staffing costs. Personnel costs increased by $1.1 million for 2021. In the proposal, at least three jobs could be cut from the budget, while another six would remain unfilled through attrition.
The city’s police and fire departments represent a large portion of the city’s spending, with approximately $25.1 million going to the police department and another $6.8 million going to the fire department. Operations and maintenance account for approximately $7.9 million, parks and recreation accounts for $5.5 million, community development accounts for $4.2 million, and finance another $2.7 million.
The general fund levy makes up the largest portion of the levy at $45.9 million.
The median home value increased from $247,800 in 2020 to $259,500 for 2021. The owner of the median valued home could anticipate a $5.28 monthly property tax increase if the preliminary budget were adopted as the final budget.
The city expects to receive $1.4 million from the state in local government aid, approximately $50,000 more than in 2020. The city also expects to receive $8.2 million in fiscal disparities funds, a decrease from the $8.4 million allocation in 2020.
Property taxes make up 81% of all anticipated revenues. Permit charges are projecting a $257,000 decrease from 2020, while licensing anticipates a $41,000 decrease. Charges for services are also projected to decrease by $52,000.
As part of the budget increase, the preliminary levy includes an increase in property taxes of $1.4 million.
Expenditure decreases are planned for supplies and contracted services, and conferences and education, which will see $327,000 and $71,000 decreases, respectively, in 2021.
Mata, who has consistently opposed budget increases while serving on the council, said the city needs to live within its means and bring no increases into 2021. He requested that the council have a work session to discuss its various ideas for budget reductions prior to the final budget proposal.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said city staff needs to continue looking for unneeded spending and continue reducing the budget. She proposed asking staff members if they were willing to take unpaid time off or reduce the council’s conference budget, among other proposals.
“What happened to us this year is we suddenly had to cut out $2.8 million from our budget, and that meant that with our staff, we had to make some tough decisions,” Jacobson said. “We have to look at those things that are nice to do but not necessary and that’s where we need to sharpen our pencil.”
Unknown factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest require that the council approve a responsible budget, Councilmember Susan Pha said. The city needs to weigh the costs for police reform, the long-term viability of fund reserves, and unanticipated costs when considering the budget, she said. City staff members are working harder than ever, and cuts will result in impacts to service, Pha observed.
“I want to make sure that we’re funding our funds appropriately – our reserve funds. That’s important because I think that’s just being responsible,’ she said.
“Let’s see where else we can cut,” Pha said, but she would also feel comfortable with something close the city staff proposal, because there have been significant cuts.
Similarly, Councilmember Terry Parks said that increased code enforcement and police reform proposals, both things the council has proclaimed a need for, will cost additional money and the council will need to be willing to fund those measures if they move forward. While Parks supported the increase in the preliminary budget, he said he may not do the same when the final budget is returned.
Residents noticed and complained about COVID-related service reductions such as reduced mowing in city-owned areas and reduced code enforcement, according to Mayor Jeff Lunde.
The extra funds set aside for police reform may not be needed for a significant period of time, depending on the specific proposal, Lunde said. It may take months or years before any program is running and in need of financial support, he noted.
There is room to continue reducing the budget further, Lunde added.
