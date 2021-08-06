The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a conditional use permit July 26 for the new Village Creek Apartment complex at the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Welcome Avenue.
The 83-unit, five-story project is proposed by Devean George, the former Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors small forward turned Minneapolis-based housing developer.
The proposal includes a mixed-use commercial aspect, and 20% of the units will be affordable to households at or below 50% of the area median income.
“I’m glad its finally taking off,” said Councilmember Terry Parks. “I’m looking forward to this finally being built. I think it’s going to be a great addition to Brooklyn Park and I just want to thank Devan George for thinking about us and I’m glad you’re finally here.”
The project has been in discussion since 2018.
“I’m excited for this project to get going,” George said. “I appreciate everyone’s patience with how things have been going, moving a little bit slow. But I think this will be very beneficial to all parties involved.”
It took significant time to work with area residents and hear their concerns before moving forward on the project, George said. The COVID-19 pandemic also slowed the project, he said.
While the permit for the project was approved, requests for financial assistance such as tax increment financing are expected to come before councilmembers when they meet as the Economic Development Authority at a later date.
Geroge’s nonprofit Building Blocks, which incorporates mentorship and programming into mixed use developments, will have space on the first floor.
The development will feature restaurant, retail and office space. The restaurant will have a patio, and a bus shelter will be integrated into the building design.
The building will have a mix of 38 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom units.
“The building will have brick in two different colors as the primary material for the lower four floors,” said Paul Mogush, planning director. “The fifth floor will be stepped back a bit from the lower floors and will have a dark metal paneling to it to help reduce the perceived scale of the building.”
The 1.7 acre plot, which is owned by the city, has been envisioned for a mixed use development since the Village Master Plan was completed in 2000.
Parking will be split between an underground lot and a surface lot. Of the 129 total parking spaces proposed for the building, 64 will be underground, 25 are existing as surface parking, and 40 will be added to the surface lot.
Mogush said that the parking ratio, of 1.55 spots per unit, is comparable with the parking available at other recently constructed complexes such as 610 West and Urbana Court.
The heavy public transit use for the neighborhood and likely apartment residents also helps to alleviate parking concerns, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner and Councilmembers Boyd Morson and Lisa Jacobson expressed concerns about the number of parking spaces available at the site.
“I think our staff and us, we need to be a little bit more proactive,” West-Hafner said. “We know the issues, we don’t need to perpetuate issues.”
Construction is expected to begin in 2020.
