The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a conditional-use permit for a child care facility at the city-owned, former Burger King site at 7516 Brooklyn Blvd.
The council voted unanimously to approve the permit at its Nov. 25 meeting.
Christina’s Childcare, which has an existing facility in Crystal, is planning to construct a 12,400-square-foot facility on the slightly-less-than 1-acre lot.
Christina’s accepts Hennepin County’s Child Care Assistance Program dollars as a form of payment. The new Brooklyn Park facility would also accept county funds in order to serve low- and moderate-income families. The owners are Brooklyn Park residents.
The facility is planned to operate from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., thereby serving clients that may work an early shift, a second shift or a late work shift. This is a unique and needed amenity in the community, according to city staff members.
The one-level building, located on the north side of Brooklyn Boulevard, will primarily be constructed from brick, as well as metal and fiber cement. A reinforced brick wall will enclose two outdoor play areas on the sides of the building and protect playing children from potential vehicle accidents.
The Economic Development Authority purchased the site in 2006 for $343,000 using Community Development Block Grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Burger King building was torn down, and the land has sat vacant since the lot was cleared in 2006.
The council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved a purchase and development agreement for the site in August 2019. The site was appraised at $300,000 in spring 2019, and Christina’s offered the city $200,000, which the council accepted, classifying the $100,000 write-off as a subsidy under the Business Subsidy Act.
Primary access to the site will be through a shared driveway with the adjacent 7500 Brooklyn Blvd. building. There will be no left turn option for southeast bound drivers on Brooklyn Boulevard, and “No right turn” signs would be added to Brooklyn Boulevard as development occurs. Traffic will exit the site at Unity Avenue. While Brooklyn Boulevard is expected to eventually be reconstructed and access to the site could be changed, there is no existing timeline in place for reconstructing the road.
There will be 37 parking spots on the site, which city staff members expect to accommodate the sporadic client drop-off and pick-up times, as well as staff at the facility.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.