The Brooklyn Park City Council unanimously approved a $53.6 million property tax levy Dec. 6.
The 2022 levy will be a 5.9% increase over the approved 2021 levy.
The general fund levy was approved at $47.4 million, an increase from the $44.7 million general fund levy in 2021.
The preliminary levy had been approved at $48.7 million.
The following levies also gained approval: Heritage Fund, about $400,000; tax abatement, about $700,000; Economic Development Authority, about $1.3 million; Housing Redevelopment Authority, about $800,000; debt service based on tax capacity, $1 million; debt service based on voter-approved referendums, $2 million.
The city’s overall operating budget, which includes revenue in the general fund, special revenue funds, enterprise funds for utilities and recreation services, and internal service funds totals $116.8 million in revenue, a 22% increase over 2021.
The total operating expenses projected for 2022 are $106 million, a 13% increase over 2021. Total capital projects for the city are budgeted at $31.2 million, down from $39.8 million in 2021.
Planned expenditures in the Capital Improvement Plan total $27.2 million. Included in the plan are $1.6 million in general public building expenses, $6.9 million in parks and recreation facilities construction or rehab, $5.1 million in public utility spending, and $13.4 million in transportation facilities spending.
For 2022, $5.2 million is set aside for the city’s capital equipment plan. Expenses budgeted in the plan include $2.8 million in vehicles and equipment, $987,500 in technology support and equipment, and $1.4 million in miscellaneous support equipment.
Median home values increased from $259,400 in 2020 to $272,600 in 2021. Median value homeowners that saw no increase in property value in the past year could expect a $4.49 monthly increase in their city property taxes.
The same homeowner that experienced a 5% value increase could expect a $10.72 increase in their monthly taxes. If a median value homeowner experienced a 10% value increase, they could plan for a $16.95 increase in their property taxes.
Councilmember Susan Pha requested that the city consider incorporating funding for community violence intervention groups into the general fund budget in future years.
Councilmember Boyd Morson concurred.
The city has used American Rescue Plan funds to pay community groups such as Minnesota Acts Now and 21 Days of Peace to conduct street outreach in the city’s most violence-stricken neighborhoods, such as the intersection at 63rd Avenue and Zane Avenue.
Other initiatives included in the budget are access to mental health resources for the city’s public safety responders, American Disabilities Act-inclusive recreation services, Fire Department staffing, and funding capacity for the city’s new racial equity and inclusion program.
