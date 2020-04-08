Purchases parcels to move forward with 101st and 169 interchange
Following years of planning work, the Brooklyn Park City Council approved and put into the effect the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan at its March 30 meeting.
The city is required to complete the significant city planning document by law. It contains data and information related to the city’s infrastructure and land uses and is reviewed by the Metropolitan Council.
The 2030 Comprehensive Plan was put into effect in 2011 and had been amended as the city continues its planning and development work.
Work on the 2040 plan began in 2017 and was informed through the city’s 2016 “Brooklyn Park 2025,” planning process. The document contains 13 chapters addressing topics such as housing, transportation, economic development, parks and trails, sanitary sewer and water distribution, among others.
New to the 2040 plan was a section addressing historical nodes of development in the community. Land-use descriptions and types were updated to reflect the modified language that the city currently uses. Likewise, the entire economic development chapter is new to the plan.
The housing chapter of the plan addresses issues related to housing, as well as the city’s programs and other attempts to preserve and enhance the city’s existing housing stock.
The Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area Plan has been updated to meet state requirements related to the river.
While the council initially authorized submission of the plan in December 2018, the Met Council deemed the plan incomplete. The city addressed the Met Council’s questions with the plan and meet the standard for completion.
The council also continued to move forward with purchase agreements for remaining parcels in the proposed Highway 169 and 101st Avenue interchange right-of-way, as well as easement agreements with Xcel Energy.
Councilmember Mark Mata, who has opposed the interchange project, was the only council member to oppose either proposal.
The city has been working to acquire parcels for the project since July 2019. Negotiations with property owners began that summer. The city has attempted to purchase entire parcels of land from willing sellers, said Jesse Struve, city engineer.
For three parcels owned by a single owner in the project area, the combined value was appraised at $1.07 million. Based on discussions with attorneys and the city’s consultant, city staff members proposed increasing the offer for the purchase to $1.7 million to avoid the risk of litigation and the condemnation process, which could potentially award the owner more money and would result in increased legal fees for the city.
Of the total costs, $638,084 will come from the Economic Development Authority’s funds, while the balance will come from total project funds.
