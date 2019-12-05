The Brooklyn Community Band will perform a holiday concert from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.

The event is free to all community members, and light refreshments will be served during the performance.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments