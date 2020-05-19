You may have heard police sirens and fire engines blaring past Donald Custer’s Brooklyn Center home in the afternoon of May 9, but there were no emergencies in sight. Rather, Custer and his family were at a celebration 100 years in the making.
The 100 small American flags spread like polka-dots across the front yard were no random accident. That is, the family was celebrating this World War II veteran’s 100th birthday.
While the COVID-19 outbreak meant social distancing needed to be incorporated into the planning for the family celebration, they made the most of the event, with help from a VFW chapter and local public safety departments.
“It was wonderful,” said Custer’s daughter, Karen Sornberger. Though Custer has dementia, “Dad was pretty much spot on the entire day, so I think a little angel sat on his shoulder and had him be good. He was my dad that day. It was a wonderful celebration ... I think I smiled the whole day … seeing my dad smile at his cake – we were going to have him blow out some candles, but it was too windy outside so the wind did it for us,” she said, laughing.
Planned for the day was a visit from the VFW, which presented Custer with a spread thanking him for his service. It included pins and a flag, among other gifts. He was also given badges from the police and fire departments.
“He had good conversations with everybody that was there. It was nice,” Sornberger said.
The family could hear the police and fire trucks from two blocks away as they approached the party, Sornberger said. The scene brought much of the party to tears.
“When they started getting closer to the house, I started crying. I looked at my two sisters and my daughter––they all had tears running down their eyes. And, I wouldn’t doubt if all the guys that were there also had tears in their eyes, so that was an inspiration,” she said.
“It really was an uplift that I think everybody needed right now with all this doom and gloom that’s in our world, so to be out of that for a four-hour period was a good respite for everybody,” Sornberger added.
Custer was born May 13, 1920, in Minneapolis. He was drafted into the Army Dec. 24, 1941. He later met his wife, Betty Sholes, when he was stationed at Camp Abbot near Bend, Oregon. The pair married May 25, 1944. He was a staff sergeant when he was discharged from the Army.
Once he was discharged, he returned to Minneapolis, eventually buying a plot of land in Brooklyn Center in 1954. Custer built a home on the plot and has lived there ever since.
Custer has five children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was a founding member of Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Center and a long-time member of VFW Post 217.
(SUBMITTED IMAGES)
Donald Custer standing in his front yard May 9 while celebrating his 100th birthday. Custer is a World War II veteran and has lived in Brooklyn Center since 1954. Perched in the yard are 100 small American flags.
The VFW presented Custer with a flag and other military memorabilia. Custer served in the Army during World War II and was a long-time VFW member.
Fire trucks and police cars approach Custer’s home May 9 in celebration of his 100th birthday.
