Brooklyn Park’s Multicultural Advisory Committee and Human Rights Commission will work with an outside consultant to develop a data-based evaluation system or scorecard to assess the city’s police department, the commission told the City Council Nov. 16.
An outside evaluator is “Essential for this process,” said Aja King, chair of the Human Rights Commission. “Sometimes within our organizations or places of work it’s hard to see where our holes or our deficits are.”
The plan is part of a larger effort to improve police and community relations and reform the department following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis this spring. The City Council tasked the Human Rights Commission and Multi Cultural Advisory Committee with bringing back a series of recommendations for potential police reform initiatives, and they drafted recommendations during summer and fall.
Along with analysis of the police department, the consultant or multiple consultants would develop metrics for inequities in the overall community, and their impact on public safety and law enforcement. Root causes of violence in the community would also be factored into this study.
Beyond the potential work with researchers, the commissions brought a series of recommendations for other reform work. Chief among these was the development of a crisis response team or community response unit, and increased mental health staff to assist officers in their day-to-day work.
These mental health workers could assist officers responding to potential mental health-related calls for service, screen those arrested and booked at the Brooklyn Park jail, and offer mental health assistance to officers after crisis situations and other traumatic job incidents.
In the community response unit concept, community leaders such as pastors would be recruited to help de-escalate tense situations between officers and the community. The program would be modeled on similar programs implemented in larger cities like Chicago.
According to King, the concept was brought about after a pastor stepped in to help the police department process a shooting scene this summer.
“Officers could not get the crowd to calm down. Not at all,” King said. “(A pastor) reached out to me and said ‘Hey, I heard this was going on, can you connect me with the chief’ I connected him with the chief. (The pastor) went out to the scene, talked to everybody, calmed them down, got the questions, even informed the officers like, ‘Hey, so-and-so might have a weapon so just keep your distance.’ The officers were able to work the scene the way they needed to. Chief Craig (Enevoldsen) loved it, absolutely loved it and wanted to get more of that and get more of a team.”
Mental health loomed large over the conversation as the subject of one of the more expensive proposals on the docket. The focus was not only on residents, but also on officers.
The commission recommended more training for officers on responding to calls where mental health is a factor, and additional de-escalation and culturally responsive tactics.
Additional resources to support officer well-being were also recommend.
While officers are screened for mental health when they are first hired, “there are no screenings after they are introduced or after they experience a crisis, whether that’s a shooting or just a massive scene,” King said. That is, while officers can be voluntarily screened after an incident, those screenings are not mandatory.
King, herself a mental health worker, characterized a more robust mental health response as “essential” to the plans for reform despite the associated costs.
“We recognize that the mental health part would be something for the budget, but we also did feel like it is very essential,” she said. “We already know that there’s a mental health team of two at Brooklyn Park, and talking with Chief Craig, he said they do get a lot of mental health calls which they aren’t trained for.”
“I think we need to get our arms around it,” Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said, speaking in support of additional mental health services. “That’s the area we need to shine a light on and spend some money on as far as the budget goes.”
Councilmember Terry Parks cautioned the council against a tendency to simultaneously ask city staff members for reduced budget and increased services and staffing. “We have to be willing to spend the money to do it,” he said.
Mayor Jeff Lunde acknowledged that expanded mental health services are needed, and said work needs to be done at the dispatch level so the correct personnel arrive on scene.
Councilmember Mark Mata said the city needs to collect more data on issues like felony traffic stops, incidents of escalated violence or use of force and successful prosecutions to better determine if the department is showing patterns of problematic behavior.
Residents, particularly people of color, do not feel like they have been engaged in the reform process, Councilmember Wynfred Russell said.
While the city hosted in-person listening sessions in July and August, the people who attended those meetings were not a representation of the city at large, King said. “We didn’t get a real fair voice, a real fair representation of the people that this is supposed to target, which is the BIPOC community,” she said.
The commission recommended additional community engagement, with some of that targeted at the African American community.
