While overall crime statistics in Brooklyn Park continued on a downward trend last year, violent crime rates increased, and police and community relationships remain strained, Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen told the City Council March 22.
“Overall in 2020 we’re down, our crime was down to about a 37 year low,” he said. “Although we can quasi take that as a success, I think a lot of that was due primarily to the pandemic with people being able to be home and other things, but ... people aren’t necessary feeling that we’re at a 37-year low.”
Overall crime vs. violent crime
In 2020, Brooklyn Park saw a 37-year low for total crime incidents.
Using relatively recent years as a comparison, more than 9,000 crimes were committed in both 2006 and 2007, according to police data. Approximately 6,200 crimes were committed in 2020.
At the same time, however, violent crime increased by 11.6% from 2019 to 2020, Enevoldsen said. In 2019, 293 violent crimes were committed. In 2020, 327 were committed.
But overall crime dropped by 17.5% from 2019 to 2020, from 7,517 incidents to 6,203.
So far this year, violent crime has dropped as well. “In 2021, we’re sitting in a better place,” with violent crime down 8.3% from the same point in 2020, Enevoldsen said.
When considering the crime statistics in Brooklyn Park, it is important to look at neighboring cities, particularly Minneapolis, Enevoldsen said.
There were approximately 1,000 more violent crime incidents in Minneapolis in 2020 than there were in 2019. Likewise, the number of incidents in Minneapolis resulting in gunshot wounds rose from 269 in 2019 to 551 in 2020, and murders rose from 48 in 2019 to 82, Enevoldsen noted.
Violence that occurs in Minneapolis is prone to spread to Brooklyn Park and vice versa, Enevoldsen said.
“What happens in Minneapolis affects us,” he said. “Some of the bad actors frequent both Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park and some of the other suburbs.”
Violent crime has increased in many of neighboring suburbs in Hennepin County as well, Enevoldsen said.
While crime has increased in much of Hennepin County, a lot of residents feel that the increases have been isolated to Brooklyn Park, Councilmember Susan Pha said. “We’re all trying to figure out how we can decrease violent crimes and all crime in our city,” she said, “but I think it’s also good to see how it is all across this metro area.”
Gunfire
In 2020, Brooklyn Park police found evidence of 103 incidents of gunfire. In those incidents, 30 resulted in one or more people struck by gunfire.
Thirty-eight people were shot in Brooklyn Park in 2020. Of the 38, two died.
Shots-fired indents have decreased slightly in 2021. From January to March 2020, 13 shots-fired incidents occurred. From January to March 10, 2021, 11 have occurred. There were four shots-fired incidents in January 2021 and five in February.
January and February 2020 were outliers compared to the rest of the year for shots-fired incidents. While 2 shots-fired incidents occurred in January and February last year, there were between seven and 15 such incidents during each of the remaining 10 months of the year.
A high concentration of shooting incidents has occurred in the area of 63rd Avenue and Zane Avenue. This was a problem area for crime during parts of 2020, and violent crime issues have continued there into 2021, Enevoldsen said. The police department has plans to meet with property owners in the area to attempt to address the issue, he said.
Causes
Enevoldsen speculated on the causes for the increases in violent crime.
First, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on department staffing in both the mental health and child protection areas, he said.
“We lost some of our county partners,” Enevoldsen said.
Second, the combination of bail reform, shuttered courtrooms, and discussions on dismantling the already short-staffed Minneapolis Police Department have emboldened criminals and had an impact on the entire region, Enevoldsen said.
In December 2020, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that it would no longer request bail for suspects charged in 19 felony crimes including fifth-degree narcotics crimes, property damage and mail theft. As a result, anyone charged with these crimes does not have to post bail to be released from jail prior to their court date.
The County Attorney’s Office took bail reform too far, Enevoldsen said.
“Trust me, that doesn’t get lost on people that commit bad acts when they know that they can commit an act and have really zero consequences – not only is there no bail, we don’t even know when and if they’re going to go to court because court is so backlogged because of COVID,” Enevoldsen said.
Even when discussions on dismantling police departments are only occurring in Minneapolis, “people don’t know borders when they hear those kinds of things,” he said. “They believe that there might not be police.”
The city continues to participate in Cities United and other similar violence prevention programs. The street outreach team also remains active.
Community relations
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year continues to have negative impacts on police and community relations, Enevoldsen said.
“We’re working to rebuild that lack of trust,” he said.
The department is seeing “absolute zero cooperation” right now while investigating crimes, according to Enevoldsen said.
“When we show up, we’re now viewed as the problem regardless of what was going on there,” he said. “I can share with you just last week Brooklyn Center was performing CPR on someone in a parking lot and they had to call for us to go down and help them with crowd control, because the crowd was trying to get Brooklyn Center to not be doing CPR on this individual in the parking lot. It’s not sustainable.”
Rev. Jerry McAfee of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church and his street outreach team have assisted the Police Department at some crime scenes in an effort to reduce public tension, Enevoldsen said.
“What I’m struggling with is if a police officer messes up in another city, we hold all police officers across the nation accountable,” said Councilmember Terry Parks, a former firefighter. He said he supports the Police Department, and that each city needs to hold its own police department accountable.
Staffing
The Brooklyn Park Police Department is expected to be down an equivalent of 18 officers from full strength, due to early retirements, medical leaves, and other similar issues, according to Enevoldsen. The department has the funding for these officers, but not the officers to fill the role, he explained.
“We’re projected right now in May, with all the unanticipated medical leaves and early retirements, we’re going to be at about 13 officers down from our authorized strength” Enevoldsen said. “We also have three out on light duty issues. I don’t know when they’ll be back. I’ll also have two off of the street that have to do the background checks for the processes we have going on to try to hire somebody.”
Many applicants have not met the Police Department’s standards for officers, while few members of the public are looking to join the profession, Enevoldsen said.
“The numbers are very, very low, and the quality of those individuals that I’m interviewing aren’t meeting our standards at Brooklyn Park Police, and we’re not going to lower our standards to bring somebody on, so our staffing is very concerning to me,” he said.
Local community relations have largely been cited as the reason for both early retirements, as well as officer medical leave related to post traumatic stress disorder, Enevoldsen said.
“Officers aren’t as resilient,” he said. “The reason that we got to this number is I wasn’t anticipating five PTSDs. I wasn’t anticipating people that were within a couple years of retirement making the financial decision that it’s just not worth it to come in for the next couple years and leaving early.”
In Brooklyn Park, it takes a minimum of eight months for an officer to be hired, trained and begin patrolling the streets.
Despite community relations issues, officers are still “giving 125%” to their jobs and the community, Enevoldsen said.
At a minimum, officers are now required once a year to attend a one-hour check-in with a mental-health specialist. The city will pay for an additional six visits before officers would be asked to pay either out-of-pocket or through their insurance.
Feedback from council
Councilmember Boyd Morson offered several ideas for crime reduction in the city. He asked the chief about implementing a system similar to the Project Green Light in Detroit, where private businesses install cameras on their property, and they are monitored by the police department.
Enevoldsen said that the while the program may have some impact on crime in the city, it also requires 24-hour monitoring, significant public and private financial investment, and has faced challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union, among other groups.
Morson asked the chief to consider a community radio patrol, in which residents volunteer to monitor the streets, acting as the Police Department’s eyes and ears and reporting to sworn officers.
Such a program would require extensive vetting and training, Enevoldsen said. Few residents are likely to volunteer for potentially dangerous work, he said.
While Morson proposed offering a $200 annual stipend for officers to volunteer and become more involved and connected with the community, Enevoldsen believed that number would be too high for strictly volunteer work. Public community events such as barbeques can be tricky for officers, as residents usually don’t want to see officers armed and in uniform, but officers ought to be armed and able to protect residents if they are within the city limits, Enevoldsen said.
Morson also proposed a program where officers could receive a forgivable loan to buy a home and live in the community, with a percentage written off for every year they stay in the community.
That type of program would require a lot of consideration, both in terms of policy and the legal ramifications, Enevoldsen said.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson asked if there was additional work that could be done to address root causes in the community that result in police calls. Mental-health calls continue to be an issue for the department, Enevoldsen said.
“Although our crime is at a 37-year low, nobody wants to hear that because the violent crime, the murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault are up,” Jacobson said. “On behalf of the residents that I have heard from, thank you for not giving up.”
Both Jacobson and Councilmember Wynfred Russell said they were excited to see the results of the Wilder Foundation study of the city’s Police Department.
“I know there’s some spike in criminal activities,” Russell said. “By and large, I think the police is doing a great job here.”
Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner asked if the department felt supported by the council.
Enevoldsen responded in the affirmative, particularly since the council set aside funding to implement recommendations from the Wilder Research study before the results were available. “How could I ask for anything more than that?” he said. “My biggest concern is the staffing.”
Disagreement
A disagreement arose when West-Hafner asked Morson to close his comments early to ensure that all councilmembers could provide comments to the chief.
“I just want to make sure that we’re moving and hearing everybody talk. We have a really packed agenda,” West-Hafner said. “I just didn’t want us to be here until 3 in morning or something, so if you’re not done, that’s fine, you can finish.”
Morson took issue with the comments.
“You know, this is something that you have done repeatedly and you haven’t exercised that towards anybody else with the exception of me, and I’m not really excited about you doing this either,” he said.
“This is something that you continue to do. We’re here for the people. We’re not here based on a time factor. You may be on a time factor; we’re not. They elected us to do the peoples’ business here, and whatever time that may be, with all due respect for everybody’s time, we all were elected to serve the people.”
“Go ahead and finish. I’m letting you finish. I just wanted to bring it up – I’m not on a time frame. I just want to keep us moving and I want to make sure that the chief hears everybody’s comments,” West-Hafner responded.
