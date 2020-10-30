Some members of the Brooklyn Park City Council said at their Oct. 15 meeting that they want to see additional public outreach work performed by their Economic Development Authority staff if the city decides to fill a high-level, vacant position.
City staff members, who held a senior management position open in 2020 due to budget concerns, have proposed reallocating the $130,000 in available funds to create a diversity, equity and inclusion manager position.
The council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, previously approved a preliminary 2021 budget without an increase from the previous year. The levy and budget was approved at $2.3 million.
“I feel like we’re loosing touch with the people in the community,” said Mayor Jeff Lunde. Some community groups don’t feel like they have connected with the city in recent years, and important community connections to help with issues like police relations and the COVID-19 pandemic are not strong enough, he said. If filled, the position should focus on engagement with the community, he said.
“I think we’re just not connecting with people like we used to be,” Lunde said. “Our work really is outside City Hall and that’s where we’re missing those connection points.”
Councilmember Terry Parks agreed, saying if the role is filled, the new hire needs to be working in the community rather than sitting in an office.
The position would be a good addition to the staff, and could focus on looking at issues from an equity lens, breaking down barriers that exclude community members, Councilmember Susan Pha said. “You have to look at (programs) from a lens of: Is this really equal for everybody, is it really accessible to everyone?” she said.
Councilemember Tonja West-Hafner said she could see how such a position could be useful, but also said the money could be repurposed for other work such as code enforcement. The city’s community engagement staff and communications staff need to work together on messaging, she said.
“Part of me says that this is the perfect opportunity to have the job be vacated,” Councilmember Mark Mata said. “I would like to see us just encompass it and not bring it back.”
Other new initiatives
The city continued to mull how to move forward with the former Hennepin County Library building near the Community Activity Center. The building could be repaired and used for city programing, sold, or utilized for subsidized community rental space.
If the Council decided to demolish the former library, demolition costs are estimated at $130,000. The space could potentially be used to expand the parking lot for the Community Activity Center.
Several councilmembers questioned the future plans for the building, saying they thought there were community groups interested in purchasing the site.
While organizations have expressed interest in the building as an affordable meeting space, none of them have the resources to purchase the building, said Kim Berggren, executive director of the Economic Development Authority. The council will be able to weigh on the future of the building at a future date, she said.
In 2021, two site-specific tax increment financing districts will be established to assist with new housing development. One is for a mixed-use, five-story apartment development at Brooklyn Boulevard and Welcome Avenue. The other is for an apartment community specializing in serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It is located at the northeast corner of Jefferson Highway and Decatur Drive, near the intersection of Highways 610 and 169.
While the Brooklyn Boluevard and Welcome Avenue project has been slow to move forward due to the pandemic, the city is still “optimistic” that the project will continue to move toward development, Berggren said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.