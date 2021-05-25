The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, rejected a request May 17 for tax increment financing for the construction of a new apartment building off Highway 610.
The proposed 146-unit, three-story apartment complex north of Highway 610 at 5505 96th Ave. N. would have been the first development subject to Brooklyn Park’s mixed income housing policy requirements.
Concerns about labor practices and the unit mix kept the council from moving ahead with the proposal. The council had previously tabled the vote when representatives from labor unions brought forward accusations of wage theft among subcontracting firms used by the applicant, Enclave Development.
“I still have serious doubts that Enclave will take any worker exploitation or wage theft allegations seriously and look into them seriously and pause work with their subcontractors if need be, not waiting for an official investigation that may take years,” Councilmember Susan Pha said.
The council voted 3-2 to reject the proposal. Councilmembers Wynfred Russell, Lisa Jacobson and Pha cast votes opposed to the proposal. Councilmembers Terry Parks and Tonja West-Hafner supported the proposal. Councilmember Boyd Morson abstained from the vote.
The 146-unit proposal included 30 units affordable at either 30% or 50% of area median income. The unit mix contained 37 studio, 53 one bedroom, 44 two bedroom, and 12 three bedroom units.
Enclave requested $3 million in tax increment financing and a $1 million cash infusion from the city’s housing set-aside fund to make the project financially viable.
In an effort to reduce labor concerns among the council, city staff members negotiated a number of stipulations in the TIF agreement related to labor practices.
As part of those stipulations, the developer and all contractors and subcontractors involved in the project would be required to provide documentation of proper payment to all laborers to receive the financing. Likewise, the developer would be required to fully investigate any claim of labor violations and take appropriate action if it was substantiated, or the city could withhold funding from the project.
Brian Bochman, who represented Enclave, said the developer has made significant changes to its practices following the earlier accusations against its subcontractors. The company re-wrote its contracts so that all subcontractors must reveal labor claims made against them if they want to bid for a project.
“In talking with my partners about it, was OK, so we got surprised on this one, and that’s terrible,” Bochman said. “But now how do we deal with it. How do we make sure this never happens again.”
The company also met with Octavio Chung Bustamante, an organizer with the Laborers’ International Union of North America, to discuss ways to prevent similar issues in the future.
Pha and Russell still voiced concerns about worker treatment as a reason to oppose the project.
Russell said he would not support the funding request unless Enclave signed a project labor agreement, a collective bargaining agreement that establishes terms and conditions for employment related to construction projects.
“Wage theft is a troubling issue for many people, for me for sure,” Russell said.
Bochman said that a project labor agreement would likely increase construction costs by 20%, making the project too expensive to construct without additional financial assistance.
Jacobson voiced concerns with the labor practices, but also questioned the overall number of one-bedroom units being constructed near Highway 610.
“We know in our community people have been screaming for more family housing,” she said. “I continue to be concerned about these numbers and that we’re setting our selves up to repeat history.”
Parks said that without proof of worker abuse, the accusations were a “witch hunt.” The city needs the new housing units, he said.
“I know the games that the unions play,” he said. “I haven’t always voted the way that unions have told me to vote. These are allegations.”
It’s not the council’s role to be judge and jury, West-Hafner said. Labor issues appear to be industry-wide rather than applying to only one construction firm. The project offers a good mix of incomes and housing sizes, she said.
“I think this sounds to me like it’s a bigger issue than just this particular developer,” she said. “I would encourage the labor unions to be talking to our state legislators about this. … None of us want to see people treated badly.”
Morson said he was largely satisfied with the company’s response to the labor abuse claims, but questioned the request for an additional $1 million in city funding. Many of the city’s residents cannot afford the rents in affordable units, particularly at 50% of area median income, he said.
“I’m still not hearing this million-dollar gap that we we’re talking about. How we can make this realistic?” he said.
The complex was proposed for the Highway 610 corridor adjacent to the existing Wickford Village housing subdivision and near the Twin Cities Orthopedics building.
