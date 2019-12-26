The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved a preliminary term sheet for a $5 million loan to Aeon to assist in the purchase of Huntington Place Apartments at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Aeon is a nonprofit developer and property manager in the local affordable housing arena. Aeon is in negotiations for the purchase of the apartment complex, which is the largest complex in Brooklyn Park and the second largest in the state. It has six buildings, spread across 13 acres, containing 834 one-bedroom units.
Currently, the sale of the property is proposed at $87.7 million. Aeon is requesting a $5 million loan from Brooklyn Park’s EDA to assist with the purchase.
While Aeon is continuing to pursue its primary financing mortgage, the primary mortgage would cover 78% of Aeon’s project costs, or $68.3 million. Another 14% or $12.4 million would come from equity investors, 4.6% would come from the proposed $5 million loan from the EDA, 2.6% or $2.5 million would be in subordinate debt, and .6% or $500,000 would come from Aeon’s funds.
Aeon is also requesting that Brooklyn Park support the developer in applying for 4-d tax status, which would limit property tax increases for the site and requires a local financial contribution.
Aeon is planning to purchase the property and improve it in two separate phases. The first phase would include the purchase of the site and capital improvements including security cameras in all buildings on the site, electronic locks and door alarms, fire safety improvements, the construction of at least one staffed office and community space in each building, and completion of any maintenance items found in pre-sale inspections. A second phase would occur when the property would be refinanced and could include more substantial changes to the property, including the reconfiguration of units, the addition of other family units, or the redesign of the site plan.
If the sale of the property moves forward, Aeon would keep rent at the property at 60% of area median income. Aeon would need to keep the rent affordable to maintain its 4-d tax status.
The EDA would fund its contribution to the project out of its housing set aside fund, which was established from excess tax-increment financing. The current balance of the fund is approximately $10 million. The EDA’s naturally occurring affordable housing program calls for the use of approximately $5 million of those funds for preserving affordable housing in the city.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she was concerned about the proposition of adding any new units at the site in the second phase of Aeon’s work. She said she was glad to see the property remain affordable rather than going to the general open market.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said he was hopeful for the prospects of improving the property. Crime needs to be reduced at the property, and its residents are sick of being victimized, he said. Simply preserving affordability at the site will not be enough – the site’s residents need to feel safe, he said.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson largely concurred and said residents who commit crimes or victimize other residents need to be removed from the site. She also expressed concerns about using all of the city’s $5 million set aside for affordable housing in a single project.
The council should restrict the Aeon from increasing the total number of units at the site and should consider creating financial incentives for crime reduction at the site, Councilmember Mark Mata said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.