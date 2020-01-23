Brooklyn Park City Council approved its 2020 state and federal legislative priorities at its Jan. 13 meeting.
The council voted 6-1 to approve its priorities, with Councilmember Mark Mata casting a dissenting vote.
The city’s official positions and priorities were approved for the Economic Development Authority, as well as for the City Council.
The document highlights five specific priority issues or projects for city staff members or elected officials to advocate for on behalf of the city, as well as other issues.
The five high-priority projects consist of the Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail Extension project, the Highway 252 freeway conversion project, the Center for Innovation and the Arts project, the Mississippi Gateway Park project and the dissolution of the city’s paid-on-call fire relief pensions.
Four of the five priorities are related to projects in which the city is partnering with one or several other agencies or governments.
The city’s official position related to light rail asks that the Legislature support policies, laws and funding to move the project through the planning, construction and operation phases of the project. The rail line, which is proposed to run from Minneapolis through five suburban communities, with five stations in Brooklyn Park, remains on hold since right-of-way negotiations with BNSF were halted. Much of the track is proposed to run inside of BNSF’s right-of-way.
Partial funding was granted to the Highway 252 conversion project in 2018. The official position of the city is that it will work with project partners to secure the additional funding needed to move the project forward. It expresses support for Hennepin County’s $50 million bonding request for the project in 2020 and generally asks for expanded access to funds to reduce the costs to local taxpayers.
The Mississippi Gateway Regional Park project, formally known as the Coon Rapids Dam Park, is a collaborative effort between the Three Rivers Park District and Brooklyn Park to redevelop the existing parkland on the Mississippi River. The city is supporting an $8.5 million request from the state for the project this legislative session.
Another collaborative project in the city’s priorities is the Center for Innovation and the Arts project, which also involves Osseo Area Schools, North Hennepin Community College and Metropolitan State University, among other potential partners. The project includes plans to construct an arts facility across from North Hennepin Community College, adjacent to the Hennepin County Library. The city is supporting Minnesota State Colleges and Universities $7 million bonding request for 2020.
As part of the city’s efforts to increase its full-time fire department duty crew, the city is disbanding its paid-on-call firefighter program. To end the program, state legislation is needed to end the paid-on-call pension program and distribute its funds to pension holders.
The priorities now address marijuana legalization, asking the state Legislature to allow cities to retain a level of local control over production and distribution, as well as the ability to ban smoking in certain areas.
In the federal aspect of the document, the city echoes its light rail requests and also addresses permanent residency for Liberian nationals, asking that the government assist Liberians on their path to citizenship in light of new legislation.
