Excell Academy can build a new parking lot and playground on Fair Oaks Park, but it can’t buy it outright.
At its Dec. 9 meeting, the Brooklyn Park City Council approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and Excell to lease Fair Oaks Park and the construction of a parking lot and playground at the park.
While the school approached the city with an interest in purchasing the land, the council was unwilling to sell it.
Sale of the land would have required vacation of the parkland prior to selling it to the school. Per the city’s charter, sale of the land would require a super-majority vote from the council. The council voted 4-3 in favor of the vacation of the land, and the motion failed.
The council then unanimously approved the lease of the land to the school for a $1 annual fee for the next 40 years. The school proposed purchasing the property for $526,000, but the proposal was not approved.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said that he supported leasing the property rather than selling it because it would be difficult for the city to purchase the land at a later date if Excell moved or another use was proposed at the site.
The lease of the land would be a win-win for the school and city, as the school would not have to pay as much money to acquire the land and it would see more use than in its current state, Councilmember Mark Mata said.
Councilmembers Susan Pha, Wynfred Russell, Terry Parks and Lisa Jacobson all voted in favor of selling the land prior to supporting the lease proposal. Lunde, Mata and Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner voted in opposition to the land sale.
Detailed construction proposals will still be brought before the city council before constructing the park.
