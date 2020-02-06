Hennepin County Bottineau Community Works partners will host a series of feedback session in February. The group, which has worked with communities to help them prepare for the future METRO Blue Line Extension (Bottineau Light Rail), said the sessions were created to “hear about your community and economic development priorities moving forward.”
The cities of Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, and Minneapolis have been encouraged to modify or increase biking, walking, housing, and zoning opportunities near the proposed light rail stops. Through these preparations, the partnership hopes to “build long-term value through collaborative planning for housing, transit, jobs and placemaking.”
An online survey has also been created for those who cannot attend the sessions. Access the survey at bit.ly/2ScSTWi.
For more information, call 612-348-0043 or visit hennepin.us/bottineau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.