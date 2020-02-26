Both the Republican and DFL parties in Senate District 36 were satisfied with their turnout at their Feb. 25 caucuses despite the lack of a presidential straw poll.
This year’s caucuses were the first to forego a presidential straw poll, with the state’s presidential primary taking place March 3 as one of 14 Super Tuesday state primaries.
Representatives from both parties said their turnout was comparable to 2018.
“There’s quite a few people here,” said Christopher Geisler, secretary of the District 36 DFL, which held its caucus at Champlin Park High School. “2018 was my first caucus, and I think we’ve got … similar turnout at least, maybe a little bit more … I think we’re same-ish, considering especially the primary being next week. I’d call it about the same, which is better than I expected.”
“I feel it’s about the same [as 2018], I’m not seeing any huge spike here,” said Kevin Parker, chair of District 36 DFL.
While the straw poll always brought in voters who wanted to push for a specific candidate, “the neat thing for Senate District 36 is we’re a full blue district,” Geisler said. “So being fully blue, we don’t have a primary for either of our [representatives] or our senator. There’s just not a lot of contests.”
Senate District 36 Republicans, who caucused at Oxbow Elementary School, largely mirrored the sentiments regarding their turnout.
“[Turnout] is pretty good,” said Chair Kenny Richmond. “We were expecting less with the presidential primary. We kind of figured there would be lower turnout. It’s probably about where it should be … I mean, it’s not 2016 — we had ridiculous turnout. It was unreal, [with] entire classrooms overflowing.”
Turnout was comparable to 2018, Richmond said.
“These are pretty much the hardcore people that want to be involved in party politics,” Richmond said.
“We’re excited to have Bill Maresh running again for House against Zach Stephenson, and we’re working on some other candidates for local elections too. We’re looking forward to helping them out … I think people are excited to get this thing started and get voting for Trump. There’s a lot of other elections going on that the people are looking forward to,” Richmond said.
Parker said he had “no idea,” what to expect for resolutions that may move forward as the night went on.
“Every precinct, every ward is different, and then every individual could change it. I’ve been to one where we had like, three resolutions, and then the year that I ran, my caucus went on … it probably went an hour past because we just had like, 15 different long resolutions. They went through the whole process.”
“I think people are generally positive. The people that are here want to be here … they’ve opted in. I would say there’s a good chunk of first-timers,” Geisler said.
“This is a night of hodgepodge craziness,” Parker added. “And, our app didn’t crash,” Geisler said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
