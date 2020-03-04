Dozens of teams from the Anoka-Hennepin School District gathered Feb. 26 to compete with their reading knowledge.
The district’s 10th annual Battle of the Books filled the media center of Jackson Middle School in Champlin with teams of three who competed to answer trivia about the books they all read.
Around 356 kids competed across the district to answer questions about two dozen books and move on to the final competition at Jackson Middle School.
Ultimately the Jackson Middle School team Watered Down Gatorade, composed of Hannah Driver, Brynn Schmidt and Eleanor Martinson, took first.
Competitors also voted on their favorite books. “Blended” by Sharon Draper was the overall favorite. “Be Prepared” by Vera Brosgol was voted favorite comedy, and best drama went to “I Heart You, You Haunt Me” by Lisa Schroeder.
