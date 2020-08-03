Hennepin County, Metropolitan Council and elected officials from communities along the planned route of the METRO Blue Line Extension (Bottineau Light Rail Transit) project called Monday for the project partners to explore opportunities to advance the project without using BNSF Railway right of way.
The planners have been unsuccessful in reaching an agreement to use the BNSF property to co-locate the light rail transit and freight rail in the Bottineau Corridor. The light rail line is planned to run for 13 miles from Target Field in Minneapolis through Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park. The plans call for 11 stations along the route, which would connect to the existing Blue and Green lines in Minneapolis, Bloomington and St. Paul, along with the Southwest LRT/Green Line Extension now under construction from Minneapolis through St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
The statement from the project partners notes that four years have passed and cooperation from railway officials has stopped.
“Our commitment to the METRO Blue Line Extension LRT project has not changed. We are frustrated and disappointed in this outcome, and we recognize the time and effort agency and community partners have invested in this project over many years. These investments will remain valuable. We look forward to working together to find ways to complete this project as soon as possible,” according to the statement.
“For more than a decade Hennepin County has led planning for the Bottineau LRT line in close partnership with agency and community partners at all levels,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat, District 1. “The cities have been particularly strong partners and done amazing work to prepare for this transformative project. Local elected leaders have been more than patient as we tried to complete a deal with the railroad, who once conducted themselves as partners in this endeavor. BNSF’s new obstinance cannot deter our work any longer. The time to forge ahead is now. These cities and the region, as a whole, need this LRT project.”
As a next step, Met Council will convene a meeting of the Corridor Management Committee on Thursday, Aug. 13, where project partners will discuss next steps including future community conversations and engagement opportunities.
