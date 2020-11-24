Avenues for Homeless Youth is looking for new host homes for its ConneQT program, which provides LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness a home for periods between a week and year.
Avenues for Homeless Youth, which operates out of both Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis, has kept the program “Small by design,” said Ryan Berg, ConneQT program manager.
“We’re a community-based program,” he said, “and its really about folks in the community opening their homes, providing food and shelter, and then Avenues provides wraparound services and support. It’s all youth-driven and determined, so youth determine their own goals.”
Unlike a foster home program, clients are able to read host applications and determine which hosts they would like to meet, giving them agency in where they would prefer to live, Berg said.
Avenues offers services to clients age 16-24.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for the program, as many shelters are reducing their overall bed count to reduce the spread of the virus, Berg said. Moreover, because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, members of the LGBTQ community often report harassment or discrimination in shelter settings, Berg said.
“LGBTQ youth are disproportionately experiencing homelessness. They have higher rates of childhood adversity, and they’re facing greater discrimination in employment, housing and education,” he said. “There are less beds available currently in the shelter system and transitional living programs than there have been historically.”
Some host homes have been reluctant to host youth during the pandemic, and the virus has made traditional recruitment efforts to find new host homes more difficult, Berg said.
“What that looked like pre-pandemic was engaging in community events, showing up when schools ask me to come, speaking opportunities with community leaders or organizations that focus on housing and racial and economic justice work,” he said. “And that’s definitely changed, right? So a lot of that now is done by Zoom.”
Berg hopes to recruit 10 community members to offer their homes as hosts in the next calendar year.
Avenues takes steps to reduce the impact of COVID on host families and clients. Before placing a client in a host home, Avenues works with both the host and client to develop a shared language and understanding related to pandemic and household safety. They also develop agreements for expected conduct, Berg said.
“It’s really based off of the CDC’s recommendations and the state’s recommendations, but also how do we have frank, and honest and vulnerable conversations around the challenges of living together, going out into the community and coming back, ensuring safety,” he said.
ConneQT has a high success rate in assisting youth with finding stable housing when they leave the program. “When they leave ConneQT, about 90% move into stable housing,” Berg said.
“I think it’s the relational aspect. A lot of research has shown that a young person having a caring and consistent adult in their lives can make all the difference. Creating a safe environment allows young people to kind of let down their guard a bit and really focus in on their own goals. And that can’t really be done when young folks are really focused on surviving instead of striving.”
Part of the program’s goal is also to build a community for the clients. “I think there’s this misnomer in our culture that folks live independently, and we really believe that everyone lives interdependently,” Berg said. “Part of ConneQT’s goal is to build community so when a young person moves out of their host home, that doesn’t mean the relationship ends, either with the hosts or with Avenues.”
Hosts must have an extra bedroom or space for the youth to stay, be at least 25 years old, identify is LGBTQI+ or as an ally, live within one hour driving distance from downtown Minneapolis and have lived near the Twin Cities for at least one year, have renter or homeowners insurance, and have a commitment to anti-racism, social justice and equity.
Community members interested in joining the program can contact Berg at 612-345-8445 or rberg@avenuesforyouth.org.
