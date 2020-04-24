Exhibition for disabled artists goes virtual for 56th year, opens at noon Friday, April 24
The coronavirus pandemic has had a nasty penchant for clawing away people’s plans.
None know this feeling better than the disabled community. Many have had their lives changed in an instant, and have fought for years to create a new normal for themselves. Some were born with it, and have since lived challenging others’ ideas of what “normal” is, anyway.
Some take these perspectives and translate them into beautiful works that anyone (regardless of ability) can relate to.
The Art of Possibilities is an annual art exhibition at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley that brings these works to the forefront. Like all crowd-drawing events, the fate of the 56th show hung in the air as the pandemic progressed, leaving the artists of over 300 selected pieces wondering what would happen. They got a better idea when Courage Kenny closed its doors entirely out of precaution.
However, as show planner Laura Brooks said: “The show must go on!”
This year, Art of Possibilities will host an online gallery, which will open to the public for virtual display and sale at noon Friday, April 24 at courageart.org. The show will run through Thursday, May 21.
While the show invites disabled artists from all over the world, the Sun Post caught up with Brooklyn Park artist Karen Wood to talk about her approach to her craft, the relationship between art and disability, and what she’s thinking about as this pandemic progresses.
Name: Karen Wood
Age: 58, turns 59 in May
City I live in: Brooklyn Park. Since 1984 (36 years in the same home) refinanced too many times to stay here
Art form/preferred medium:
It would be challenging to pick, as I work with all mediums. I’m currently using acrylics. I have been disabled since 1994 and have taken on the title of “Armchair Artist” after a friend called me this, because everywhere I sat, I drew on my art pad. I love to draw wherever I can. I use pencils, markers, ink, pastels, paint, watercolor and I’ve painted everything imaginable. Besides paper and canvas, I have painted cars, walls, glassware, signs, cellphone cases, nails and wood. Just to list a few things.
Any previous gallery experience?
I have submitted art with “Art of Possibilities” and “ Art Abilities” over the past six years. I won a first-place award for a watercolor and an acrylic picture at each gallery showing. I just love to share my pictures and believe it speaks to someone. I love this opportunity, because without this venue my art lives in a closet.
Previous to that was my first experience as a teenager. I was allowed to set up several pictures at the local Brooklyn Center Cinema in 1978. The story I share from that was interesting. I never sold a picture at that time. However, I did have one picture stolen from the cinema. My mother, also an artist, comforted me with a thought that I have never forgotten. She said “it must have been good if someone would steal it. Only a good artist can say their art was stolen.” That did make it feel better.
Explain your first experiences being drawn to art. Did you understand the importance of those moments at the time?
My passion for art began while watching Mom paint in the ‘60s. By high school, I understood that I had a talent others wanted. Since I did not have to work at it, I truly thought my art was not very good. When I was in ninth grade (14 years old), a sexist art teacher almost made me give up. He always said to me, “not bad for a girl.” I was extremely shy throughout high school. I had a few friends in each group. I truly believed I was not worthy as an artist. The women’s movement was in full swing, but I really didn’t understand what that meant at the time. I was confident physically as a strong athlete, but I was unsure of my art skills.
My mom gave me the best gift before I attended senior high––fighting to prove to me I was talented. A month before school started, she asked me to paint a picture in oil. I chose to paint a self-portrait from my kindergarten picture. She took it to the art teacher, Mr. Waldowski, at Park Center Senior High. I was scheduled with all advanced art classes from the day I walked into school. Although I was not impressed at the time, I did start to believe in my talent.
I enjoyed my talent. I won an award to attend summer class at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. I then studied Fine Arts at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After my first year was completed, I dropped out for personal and financial reasons. I eventually traveled and returned to Minnesota to complete my two-year degree in Graphic Art at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park.
My art influences are first spiritual gifts from heaven. I am blessed along with so many other artists. Everything influences me.
What work of yours was chosen for the Art of Possibilities display? Tell me about it –– what is the process you used to make it? Is it part of a series? What response does it tend to invoke in others, was that the intention?
I submitted two pieces for the Art of Possibilities:
“Oscillation”: It is an acrylic pour that I manipulated by swirling the paint to resemble the feeling of movement or water. Look into this painting and find peace or find the energy to move forward. I studied acrylic pour for almost two years before I was daring enough to try it. I have many pieces. I have created pieces that are a series or a set. This is OK by itself or can be framed. I paint in my heated garage while listening to music to inspire me.
“Body and Soul”: This is an also acrylic pour that I manipulated with several steps. First, I drew on the canvas, using a photo of a couple holding a pose. First, I changed it a little bit, to represent two genderless people, not just a man and a woman. I chose neutral and earthy colors to show that it’s not important to see a man and a woman. It is simply two souls and two bodies depending on each other to exist. Two human beings transcending time and normal conditions to be joined together, holding each other. Humans need each other to make life happen.
Tell me a little about living with your disability. In what ways has it shaped you?
I had already been living with a hearing loss since birth, and Mom taught me to push through obstacles. I was good at everything I tried.
Life changed in 1994. I was a single parent, caring for two daughters, one disabled, when RSD/CRPS (Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy / Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome) left me bed-bound and using wheelchair/crutches. Art kept me alive. In 2018, a food supplement helped manage my pain. I finally put away my crutches and wheelchair, although I still limped. My new challenge is recovering from 24 years of muscle atrophy, and now osteopenia, as well as lingering effects from Lyme disease and traumatic brain injury.
Thanks to therapy in 2019, I grew stronger and more confident. A little overconfident, as a matter of fact. On Jan. 26, 2020, I sustained a major injury while ice skating with my granddaughter. I broke two bones and had surgery to implant screws. For the first eight weeks, I was bed-bound for 23 of 24 hours to help heal the broken bones. I am still in recovery and hoping to be able to put weight on my leg soon.
I don’t use special adaptations for my art anymore, except that I need to take frequent breaks to rest and help my daughter. I have an accessible studio in my garage. However, due to the smoke damage in December 2019, I haven’t been able to get access to the garage. Art is guiding me, supporting me, allowing me to imagine a better life. For all who struggle, just don’t quit.
Pick a cliché in the art world and the disability world and we should get rid of. What are they and why?
Art world cliché… hum? I am not sure. Perhaps that only an experienced artist can do art? Experience comes from life. Not all artists have a college degree, nor do they need one. Some of our most infamous artists share unbridled passion and their art is like that of a child. But after staring, and looking and feeling what the artist has created … it invokes emotion to the viewer. To me, that is art.
Disabled world cliché … this is a little harder. People really try to look at a person with a disability as a person. However … it just isn’t always that simple. People haven’t learned to accept or understand. Limitations or gifts are not things you can change overnight. Some people will never be able to change their situations. It’s interesting though, to look, seriously look, at a human being and try to walk in their shoes. Imagine what is inside their soul. Try to see what beauty lies inside and not be influenced by the outside.
I wish that all people would stop thinking that a soul is worthless. And I wish people would stop judging a disabled person from their looks. I always tried to look my best. Proud of my accomplishments to be able to drive my car to the handicap spot and walk inside. Happy I dropped my crutches, and my wheelchair after 24 years and still I suffer to walk inside the store. Still I suffer to make it home. Still I get looks from other people as I park in a handicap spot as if I do not belong there. I wish that would stop. No one knows the turmoil and pain brewing inside my body. Please don’t judge, and please do not make your obvious comments that I pretend to ignore. I’m needing my handicap card. Yes, it’s hard to watch and not understand. Not as many people are stealing those spots as you think.
How do you view artmaking in connection with your disability? Do you feel your art is informed by your disability, or are the two something you like to keep separate?
My artmaking … drawing and painting have saved me from feeling: lonely, depressed, unnecessary to society, useless, not human. I feel so much energy with art. My art has changed with my disabilities. As it should. Our life experiences should be noticed and admired. For instance, I have always had a photographic memory, until I didn’t. The TBI changed and altered that. I could not recognize faces, or distinguish faces. I lost my ability to create illustrations of people. I’ve been relearning how to draw faces. It’s a challenge––one I never needed to learn. I just knew how to draw an exact image of a person. Although I am learning about my art .. it is also learning in my life. I now need to blend these two challenges and try to make the most of it. Therefore, I decided to stop fighting this problem. I decided not to focus on what I can not do … Instead, find something I can do, which led me to acrylic pour.
What have your experiences been during this pandemic (as a human, a creative, or someone who is at a higher risk for illness)? Stories to share, things keeping you busy, things you are thinking of, etc.
That is a loaded question. So much of my artistic side allows me to be bedridden again without going crazy or losing my happiness. Of course, I am a greater risk. I need staff to help assist with all aspects of my life. That is not going to include social distancing. My disabled daughter lives with me. She has severe asthma, seizures, Autism, and other things. She needs staffing also. The past two weeks are terrible. We are severely short-staffed as two became sick with a viral sinus and strep throat. So, this has created a new loneliness and stress to survive.
Although I wish I was able to draw and paint … that is not possible right now. However, with this upcoming gallery, it has kept my focus on my art. It creates hope, inspires me and motivates me to keep going. I will be very curious to see how all of this experience is going to mold my art. I will embrace both the positive and negative. Since I never know how my art could inspire another person. Some need reminders of where they were (representing the negative, dark, gloomy) and others need to be inspired with where they want to go (representing color, hope and glimmer).
What are your thoughts of having the Art of Possibilities show continue despite this?
This is so fantastic. Online viewing gallery. It could be a new light to share in new ways with people who would otherwise have been too busy in life to notice art. I sincerely hope this will reach a larger audience. Spread more hope and understanding. I thank Art of Possibilities for all their hard work, their own creativity and abilities to keep the gallery alive. Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.