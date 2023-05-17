p18cptrack1.jpg

 Akanamo Jones keeps ahead of a fellow runner during the True Team meet.

 (Photos by Kevin Moorhead)

Both Champlin Park and Park Center were present at the Section 4AAA True Team meet held on May 9 at Rogers High School, with both schools earning high marks.

p18cptrack2.jpg

Rachel Miller presses on in the final leg of her race.

 

p18cptrack3.jpg

Ethan Ibarra takes the baton from Tyler Kyes to continue the relay for Champlin Park.

