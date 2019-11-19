Students in the Anoka-Hennepin School District have a new option to make up missed credits this year.
Three programs used by students to recover their credits will be joined by an experimental fourth this year, according to a presentation to the Anoka-Hennepin School Board Oct. 28.
Principal Nancy Chave of the Anoka-Hennepin Regional and Technical high schools said students who need to recover credits have options outside of summer school.
“We have a night school, and we have an after-school (program) at each high school,” she said.
The district plans to add an emergency credit recovery session over spring break for seniors who may not have enough time during summer school to recover their credits.
“I will have seniors come to me in about March asking about how many days there are in summer because they need to know exactly how much credit they can recover,” special assignment teacher Megan Hendrix said.
The program will be three days over spring break for four hours a day. The session will be an experiment this year, but Hendrix argued it won’t hurt to try and believes that as the district increases flexibility with credit recovery options, students will use those options.
Anoka-Hennepin’s existing after school credit recovery program uses Apex online classes. Although the online option isn’t considered the most effective, it is the most flexible, Hendrix said.
“We’ve discovered that elective credit has a lot more success using the Apex program,” Hendrix said.
As a result, staff members suggest students take night school classes for subjects like math but encourage using the online system for elective or partial credits.
Students enrolled in after school credit recovery programs last school year earned about 76 credits, down from about 107 credits a few years go. Currently, just under 100 students are enrolled in the program, Hendrix said.
Students enrolled in night school earned a total of 256 credits over the 2018-2019 school year. In the previous year, students earned just over 238 credits, according to board documents. There are currently 260 students enrolled in night school, Hendrix said.
Approximately 500 students attended summer school in 2019, earning a total of around 460 credits. That’s up from 2018 when students earned 413 credits total, according to board documents.
Students who have tried all three systems said they preferred the summer school model, Hendrix said.
“It is very, very intense, however, you can earn a pretty large chunk of credit in a small amount of time depending on your focus level,” she said.
