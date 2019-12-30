Before he died of a fentanyl overdose Dec. 3, 2017, Ryan Anderson was looking forward to decorating a Christmas tree.
“Ryan came home from jail the end of October 2017 and was excited he would finally be home for Christmas,” his fiance Anne Emerson said. “He had missed many Christmases because he was locked up. He couldn’t wait to put up a tree and decorate it. Ryan never was able to decorate that tree.”
Following his death, in 2018, Emerson decided to set up a memorial tree for Anderson at Valhalla Place, an addiction and mental health treatment center with a location in Brooklyn Park.
“I knew an employee there from the advocacy work I had done … I contacted her and asked her if I could place Ryan’s tree there along with his photo and his story. I wanted to share his story with hopes that the clients there would take away something from it and it would detour them from using again,” Emerson said. Valhalla Place agreed, and a tree, painted purple in honor of overdose awareness, was set up at the facility.
“I brought the tree there with ornaments I had made for loved ones lost from friends and families I knew,” Emerson said. “There would be ornaments for the clients at Valhalla to put the names of their loved ones they have lost and place on the tree.”
“The holiday season is difficult for families who have lost a loved one and my hope is that this tree offers people a special place to remember their loved one during the holidays,” Emerson continued. “For some, it may be the only place they have to remember their loved one. I also hope it brings a sense of love, peace and togetherness to families, letting them know they are not alone, and their loved one is not forgotten. Its a special spot for people to share with each other a special memory of their loved or share their story with others.”
The tree has since struck a chord with clients, with hundreds of ornaments now covering its branches.
“I didn’t know what type of response this tree would get. I figured it would have maybe 100 ornaments on it,” Emerson said. “But the response and impact of this tree has been powerful. Staff at Valhalla cleared out seven different Walmarts for purple and silver ornaments in the first few weeks the tree was up last Christmas. They were going through 50-200 ornaments a week … Sadly, the number of ornaments being added to the tree this year has not decreased. It has so many ornaments that the branches hold two or three ornaments per hook. An anonymous donor donated a new larger tree a few weeks ago so there is room for more ornaments.”
The memorial has proved to be a place of both great holiday joy and sad contemplation for Emerson and others.
“I have had many people reach out to me after seeing the tree, sharing with me their loved one’s story, or sharing their own experience with an overdose and others a simple thank you as now they have a special place to remember their loved one,” she said. “When I look at this tree, sometimes I just smile, because I know Ryan would be proud of this beautiful tree and how special it has become to so many. Other times I look at it and cry because it’s devastating the amount of loved ones we have lost to overdose.”
If you have lost a loved one to an overdose and would like to have an ornament with their name placed on Anderson’s memorial tree, contact Emerson at aemerson0179@gmail.com.
“I’d like the readers to know, especially ones who are substance users or ones that have a loved one who is a substance user, that it is OK to ask for help and to ask before its too late,” Emerson said. “And lastly, my heart goes out to every family, near and far, that have lost a loved one. Holidays are very difficult, and each one of you will be kept in my thoughts and my prayers this holiday season.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.