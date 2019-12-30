New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Periods of snow. High 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.