Brooklyn Park’s largest apartment complex is being considered for sale to a new nonprofit owner and developer, which would intend to keep rents affordable and improve the property.
Bill Mague, director of acquisitions and special projects for Aeon – a nonprofit development and housing preservation group – told the Brooklyn Park City Council at a Nov. 18 work session that there is an existing purchase agreement between the nonprofit and current property manager Dominium Apartments.
The property has often come on the city’s radar in the past year due to issues with crime. The Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to 3,235 calls for service at the complex in 2018.
Constructed in 1969, the complex contains 834 one-bedroom apartment units in six buildings spread across 36 acres.
Eviction data from 2019 shows an average of 21 evictions filed per month at Huntington Place.
Aeon is currently performing its due diligence work on the property, as well as considering its financial options for the site, according to Mague. “I frankly, without being presumptuous, don’t know that there’s anybody in town better suited to take a crack at Huntington Place,” he said.
Dominium did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the potential sale.
The property was not put on the open market for sale, according to Mague. Aeon has a due diligence period for the property that runs through approximately Dec. 15, and if the sale moves forward, closing would be expected to occur by the end of January 2020, Mague said.
“That’s not all public information yet. We want to be careful until we’ve passed that due diligence period and know that we’ve got our financing in order, which has been coming together at a furious pace … because I would hate to have that expectation and have a snag show up. This is a very complicated transaction to put together,” Mague said.
Aeon could ask for financial help from the city to make the transaction financially viable. The project could ask for affordable housing tax status as well. If the sale were to move forward, the Brooklyn Park City Council would have additional discussions and vote upon those financial requests at a later date.
The nonprofit would bring social and community service providers to the property to help residents, and full-time staff members would be kept at the site. Providing services would be an important part of the strategy to improve Huntington Place, Mague said. The developer is used to operating in naturally occurring affordable housing developments, as well as subsidized developments, Mague said.
“The last thing we want to do is displace a family,” Mague said. “We have a very simple, reciprocal pact that every single new resident is told about by our managers. We are asking you to do three simple things as a resident: pay your rent, respect your neighbors, and respect your home and the building that everybody else calls home. In return, we are going to fix this property and keep it maintained. We are going to treat you with respect, and we’re going to support you in the things that you need.”
“We have no tolerance,” for problem residents, Mague said. “If we have folks that are causing problems, we know that puts other residents at risk.
Aeon would keep close tabs on security staff at the site, he said.
Dominium is in the process of investing approximately $8 million into the site for security key fob door access, lighting, and other renovations.
If the sale moves forward, Aeon would plan to meet with residents to alert them to the sale, Mague said.
The city and Dominium previously considered starting a fund to assist residents who have been evicted from the property. That discussion was tabled by the council Oct. 21.
