Nonprofit developer and property manager Aeon has closed on its purchase of Huntington Place Apartments.
The complex is the largest apartment property in Brooklyn Park and the second-largest complex in the Twin Cities, with only Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside containing more units. The complex was built in 1969 and has 834 one-bedroom apartments spread in six buildings across approximately 36 acres.
Financial partners with Aeon in the project include the city of Brooklyn Park, the Twin Cities Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and National Equity Fund.
All of the apartment’s units are planned to be affordable at or below 60% of the area median income.
Aeon purchased the property from Dominium. The company’s now deceased founding partners purchased the property in 1996.
While the final price paid for the property was not revealed in a press release announcing the sale, the release stated that Twin Cities Local Initiatives Support Corporation and National Equity Fund “combined $76.6 million of local and national resources to enable Aeon’s preservation of the Huntington Place Apartments.”
Aeon also borrowed $5 million from Brooklyn Park’s Economic Development Authority. During a presentation to the city, Aeon said it expected to pay $83.5 million in total costs for the purchase of the property, capital investments into the site, transition reserves and closing costs.
“Decent, affordable housing is scarce,” said Aeon President and CEO Alan Arthur. “Aeon will pick up the work Dominium started to ensure we improve and save these homes. And, most importantly, keep them affordable. The entire community will be part of the continued re-investment in Huntington Place. Together, we will make it a home its more than 1,000 residents are proud of.”
Dominium recently completed $8 million in capital investments at the site.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support Huntington Place through our housing preservation fund, along with our partners at Morgan Stanley,” said Matthew Reilein, president and CEO of National Equity Fund.
“The city is glad Aeon has a plan for improving Huntington Place. Our community will grow even stronger with increased and thoughtful investment in this property,” said Mayor Jeffrey Lunde.
The property has been under the city’s scrutiny recently, as crime and quality of life issues have proved to be troublesome at the property. In a June 2019 meeting, Lunde called the property’s owners “slumlords,” and Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen told the council that the complex represents a “huge drain on our patrol division.”
