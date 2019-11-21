A Brooklyn Park teen has been charged with murder in the July 2015 death of a Minneapolis woman.
Demetrius Wynne, 19, now a resident of Brooklyn Park, has been charged with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder while committing a felony in the July 2015 death of Susan Spiller, 68.
Spiller was murdered in her Minneapolis home at 5120 Dupont Ave. N.
Wynne lived next door to Spiller at the time of her murder. He was 14 years old at the time of her death.
On the evening of July 15 or the early morning hours of July 16, a screen in the back of Spiller’s house was cut and removed. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office alleges that Wynne cut the screen, entered the home and murdered Spiller.
Spiller was found in her bedroom, where she had died from “complex homicidal violence,” according to the criminal complaint. She had been strangled, stabbed five times and beaten.
Fingerprints from the crime scene were matched to Wynne when he was arrested on an unrelated pending felony assault case on June 12, 2019.
A DNA profile taken from a fingernail clipping from Spiller was also linked to Wynne by forensic scientists at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Forensic Science Laboratory.
Wynne was arrested and charged by juvenile petition for the murder on June 21, 2019. Since he was a juvenile at the time of the murder, he would have been treated as a juvenile even though he was 18 at the time of his arrest.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office filed a petition to have Wynne certified as an adult. The request was granted by a judge on Nov. 19.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.