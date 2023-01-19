The suspect in a Brooklyn Park shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old Robbinsdale man in 2021 was arrested in Bedford County, Virginia, on Jan. 18.
The suspect, Benjamin Perry Richardson, was being held in Virginia while awaiting extradition for second-degree murder, Brooklyn Park Police said in a Jan. 19 bulletin.
Alameen Allah Shabazz was killed June 21, 2021, after being shot outside the Nice Family African Market. Witnesses said a male suspect was sitting in his car and opened fire as Shabazz walked in front of the store, located at 7401 Regent Ave. Shabazz then entered a nearby car, which drove off.
Police later located the victim’s vehicle as it was being driven by his girlfriend. Medical aid was rendered and the victim was brought to a hospital, where he died a short time later.
The motive in the shooting was unclear at the time.
“Brooklyn Park Police detectives have worked tirelessly investigating this case and pursued leads which resulted in the arrest of Benjamin Perry Richardson,” the bulletin said.
Richardson was charged via a warrant issued by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office; the warrant remained under seal the morning of Jan. 19, according to Inspector Elliot Faust of Brooklyn Center Police.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service assisted in the investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.