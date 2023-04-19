By Josh McGovern
The Brooklyn Park City Council spent part of its April 11 meeting hearing from Planning Director Paul Mogush, who spoke about the development moratorium that was recently approved for part of the city.
The council approved the six-month moratorium in March, putting a pause on development on properties north of 93rd Avenue and west of Regent Avenue so that the city can conduct a planning study, which will look at strategies for increasing new developments’ contribution to the city’s tax base.
Recent development in Brooklyn Park’s high-value office industry will serve as models. The study will also go to other communities for examples of high-density mixed-use development. While these developments are in their infancy, large park areas and Metro Blue Line stations are expected to be involved in planning scenarios.
An area north of Highway 610 and west of Highway 169 are being studied for development, but this land is not yet ready to break ground and is not expected to be ready until sometime between 2030 and 2040. According to Mogush, infrastructure needs to be in place first.
Detailed planning will begin after the completion of the 6 month moratorium study. This planning will closely involve the community and residents in this area.
Development in this area faces two roadblocks in its initial phases of study. Real Estate Equities, according to Mogush, are proposing two affordable multifamily buildings at Jefferson Highway and Decatur Drive. Also, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic church owns a vacant property with thoughts of multifamily housing. Mogush suggests 610 Corridor staff will need to work closely with these two groups in order to find a solution.
A bright opportunity was detailed from a large swath of land owned mostly by Target and the Brooklyn Park Economic Development Association. Detailed planning and zoning work was done to prepare for METRO Blue Line’s extension into the area.
610 Corridor sees this as a chance to learn more about existing Transit Oriented Development – or TOD – for future use within their own developments and encourage Target Corporation to complete their district stormwater study.
Mogush presented a timeline for the six-month study which includes engagement with 610 Zane’s community and development scenarios for this region.
Mogush also addressed concerns among some residents in Minneapolis, Robbinsdale and Crystal who do not want the Blue Line running through their cities on its way to Brooklyn Park.
“The work that’s being done on Brooklyn Park assumes that the train [Blue Line] is coming. All of this work that’s been done for all five planned stations. Most of the work we’ll be doing is in the 610 Zane area and the bones of the transportation system are already in place,” he said.
