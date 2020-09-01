Four people were shot in Brooklyn Park the weekend of Aug. 29-30.

One person was shot Aug. 29, and three men were shot the following day. One of the victims in the Aug. 30 shooting died from his wounds.

At approximately 10 p.m. Aug. 29, an officer patrolling the 6300 block of Boone Avenue heard gusnhots nearby. While attempting to locate the origin of the shots, 911 callers reported seeing an individual limping away from the area.

Arriving officers found an individual who had been shot. This person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police searched the area with a K-9 and a State Patrol helicopter. No suspects were located.

The investigation into the incident remains open.

At 3:55 p.m. Aug. 30, officers in the area of the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North heard several gunshots being fired, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting location, in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Arriving officers found three shooting victims.

One of the victims died at the scene, and the other two victims were transported to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a male shot the victims while they were seated in a parked vehicle.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, and investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

