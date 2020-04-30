While projects were discussed in a work session, council did not make any commitments
During the stay-at-home order, the Brooklyn Park City Council discussed just that – housing, that is.
Four housing developments across the city are being considered for proposal by developers. Common across the developments are either an element of affordability, a senior focus, or both. Each proposal also requires financial assistance from the city.
Also common in several proposals are requests for site-specific tax-increment financing. Such TIF districts are not common in Brooklyn Park’s housing history, as most TIF districts have been larger and related to neighborhood revitalization rather than the creation of affordable housing units.
The council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, discussed each proposal with city staff members during an April 20 work session.
Bethesda Lutheran Communities proposal
Bethesda Luther Communities, a human service and development nonprofit, is considering development of a senior and intellectual and developmental disabilities-based apartment development at 9450 Decatur Drive N., the northeast corner of Jefferson Highway and Decatur Drive.
The 130-unit apartment complex would have 80 units deemed affordable on its 4.4-acre site. The two-wing complex would include one wing with 36 market-rate senior units, 10 disability units affordable at 50% of area median income, and 14 market-rate disability units. A second wing would include 70 affordable senior units. Included in the proposal are 97 underground parking units and common spaces for resident use.
The developer is requesting in $2.2 million in tax-increment financing, $1 million in deferred financing effectively operating as a grant payment and $111,800 in sewer access charge credits, for a total of $3.3 million. This equates to $25,500 per unit. The development would also be eligible for 4D tax status, which would reduce the developer’s property taxes in exchange for promised affordability.
Generally, the council was supportive of this proposal, though it had its reservations.
Councilmember Mark Mata said he liked the concept but said this development would be too close to Highway 610. Development in that corridor should be higher-profile, he said. Councilmember Susan Pha concurred. Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said that she was concerned about overall costs to the city.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said he supported all of the four proposals. The EDA has built up its housing reserve funds to assist in housing construction, not to just have money in the bank, he said.
Dominium senior housing
Dominium Development and Acquisitions is interested in developing 240 units of senior housing on the west side of Revive Church, located at 7848 W. Broadway. The mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, constructed on 9.5 acres, would all be affordable at 60% of the area median income.
Monthly rent including utilities would be $1,124 for a one-bedroom unit, $1,350 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,560 for a three-bedroom unit.
Amenities and common areas would include a theater, card and craft room, a library, outdoor areas, a clubroom and a fitness center.
The developer is requesting $4.2 million in tax-increment financing, as well as a conduit bond issue of private activity bonds. Total costs would be $17,800 per unit.
Some council members said they were hesitant to support this project due to the developer. Dominium was recently the owner of Huntington Place Apartments, the city’s largest apartment complex. The complex has had issues with crime and maintenance in recent years and was sold to a nonprofit developer.
Mata, Pha, Jacobson and Councilmember Terry Parks all expressed reservations due to the developer.
Devean George Village Creek Apartments
Returning to the council for discussion was the Devean George Village Creek apartments, kitchen and incubator space at the city-owned Welcome Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard site.
The developer proposes construction of an 83-unit apartment complex, with 80% of units at market rate and 20% affordable. Also included in the development would be a 10,000-square-foot commercial kitchen and general commercial space. The space would allow small business owners using their homes for business space to use a shared kitchen space. A nonprofit would also be housed in the building, providing mentorship and programming for youth.
The financial request associated with the project would be for a $370,000 land contribution, $2 million in upfront tax-increment financing and another $1.7 million in TIF over 26 years. Total city contribution would be $3.7 million, or $36,000 per unit.
Mata said the would not support adding more multi-family housing in this part of the city, while Parks offered strong support for the project. Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said that while the project would only offer one- and two-bedroom units, three-bedroom should also be considered.
Pulte Patio Homes
Developer Pulte Homes is interested in development of 40 association-maintained single-family homes on the city-owned, 13-acre Regent Avenue site off Brooklyn Boulevard. Of the total site, 2.75 acres along Brooklyn Boulevard would be set aside for commercial development. A small coffeehouse with no inside seating is currently included in the proposal.
The houses would be so-called “patio” homes without a basement situated on small lots. This style of single-level home is in high demand in the region, according to city staff members.
The proposal would require a discount on the city’s land. While the land was appraised at $2.8 million based on the highest use of multi-family housing, the developer has offered $600,000. This equates to $15,000 per lot.
Pha said the write-off is too significant and questioned if the discount would be reflected in the cost of the homes on the site.
Several councilmembers also had concerns about the viability of the proposed coffee shop.
Lunde and Mata said that they don’t want to see the proposed commercial land be converted to housing if commercial development proves to be slow or difficult.
