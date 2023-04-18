By Josh McGovern
Four suspects have been charged in the April 11 Brooklyn Park shooting that sent three people to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
a shooting that took place the afternoon of April 11 on Brookdale Drive.
Brooklyn Park Police officers apprehended six suspects who were involved in the shooting, according to a Police Department alert.
Jayquann Leon Kennedy, 24, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery in the first degree and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in the second degree. Ledale Julius Robinson, 21, was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving. Deneco Lamont Plentyhorse, 23, received a charge of aggravated robbery in the first degree and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Corey Cortez Steward, 24, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaints:
A report led officers to the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive around 4:35 p.m. April 11, finding a man with four gunshot wounds. The victim claimed to have gone to the area with his friend in a red sedan to sell a pair of shoes.
While waiting, a white sedan blocked their car and a man in a black mask got out and entered the red sedan’s backseat. At this point, the driver handed over the pair of shoes. Two more men in black masks flanked the red sedan on either side.
The suspect in the backseat asked the driver if he owed anything to the people outside the car, but before the driver could answer, shots rang out.
The passenger was hit, but managed to get out of the car and run for help. He pounded on the doors of multiple townhomes begging for someone to help. Witnesses reported two men in black ski masks running towards the townhomes, but eventually they came back and assisted the third suspect into the white sedan before leaving. When asked how the third suspect was shot, the suspects declined to answer.
The driver of the red sedan floored the car in reverse, colliding with the white car behind him before driving out of the area.
Witnesses said the men had guns with extended magazines. Some reports were unclear, with witnesses attesting to hearing semi-automatic shots, but also fully automatic shots.
Police searched for the white sedan, possibly damaged and covered in blood, and found it parked on the 4900 block of Brookdale Drive North at the residence of suspect Demaj Miles. In the car, they discovered Plentyhorse standing outside the car. Cortez was in the driver’s seat, shot in his right hand. Laying in the backseat was Kennedy, who’d been shot in the leg.
All three suspects were yelling at the house they were parked in front of in an attempt to get the attention of someone inside. After obtaining a search warrant, officers rummaged through the house and found a firearm with a clear extended magazine concealed under a pile of clothing in the basement bedroom.
Under the mattress, two more firearms with extended magazines were found. One of these guns had a switch which allowed the semi-automatic handgun to fire fully automatic.
The second victim was found at his home without gunshot wounds. The car was extensively damaged. Three of the four windows were shattered. Officers reported a significant amount of blood in the vehicle.
On the 3600 block, more than 15 spent bullet casings were recovered.
Based on gathered information, officers attempted a traffic stop on one suspect, who fled, leading to a pursuit eastbound down Brookdale Drive and onto Southbound Highway 252. The driver was subsequently pulled over and arrested.
Two other individuals were arrested in a traffic stop in the 900 block of Brookdale Drive.
With six arrested and four charged, the case is under active investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.