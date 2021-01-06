Three juveniles were charged with multiple counts of robbery and assault in connection with an alleged three-day gas station robbery spree that left one man paralyzed from a gunshot wound, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Jan. 5.
El’evoun Wren, 17, and Quayzhan Thomas, 17, both Minneapolis residents, were charged in connection with robberies of Holiday Stations in Golden Valley, Champlin and Brooklyn Park. Rashad Collins, 16, of Minneapolis, was charged in the Champlin and Golden Valley cases.
According to the attorney’s office, the first robbery occurred at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Holiday store at 11430 Jefferson Ct. N. in Champlin. The trio is accused of brandishing guns, stealing $217.07 in cash and tobacco products, then fleeing in a Toyota Sienna that was reported as stolen in Brooklyn Center.
In the second incident, which occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Holiday located at 8517 Jefferson Lane N. in Brooklyn Park, surveillance video shows Thomas pistol whip a clerk, and then shoot him as they wrestled over money. The clerk was hit in the spine and paralyzed.
Approximately four hours later, at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 19, the trio is accused of robbing the Holiday at 600 Boone Ave. N., Golden Valley. Prosecutors allege that they robbed the till at gunpoint, absconding with $86 in the stolen Toyota Sienna.
Shortly after the robbery, police officers noticed a Sienna traveling eastbound on Highway 55. The vehicle had no license plates and ran a red light before fleeing from the officer, who pursed the van into Minneapolis but lost sight of it near Dowling Avenue and Oliver Avenue.
The van was later located in the 3600 block of Upton Avenue, and processed for finger prints. A finger print in the van matched Wren’s prints, while another print on a rear view mirror matched Thomas. Prints on the countertop in the Golden Valley Holiday matched Collins.
While Wren admitted his involvement in the robberies and identified both Collins and Thomas in surveillance images, Thomas has denied he was involved.
