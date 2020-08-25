A Brooklyn Park mother was charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of her 2-year-old child, while two others were charged as accomplices, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office announced Aug. 21.
O’Sheonia Hodges, 20, of Brooklyn Park, was charged with second-degree manslaughter. The victim’s grandmother, 57-year-old Richfield resident Sherrillyn Mosley; and Hodge’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Minneapolis resident Keyshawn Cosey-Gray, were charged with aiding an offender.
According to the criminal complaints, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched Aug. 13 to a call at an apartment in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue on a report of a child who was shot.
Upon arrival, responding officers provided first aid and CPR to the child, who was transported to a local hospital.
In a press release, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said that the child, identified as Ny’Angelo Amir-Cortez Hodges, died at 9:55 p.m. Aug. 14 of a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
All three defendants are alleged to have all been in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and told police they were awoken by a gunshot. Each denied knowledge of the shooting or the origins of the handgun involved. All three also reported that a man with the nickname “BD” was in the apartment and fled after the shooting. Hodges later provided a photo of the man she claimed was “BD.”
Police interviewed Hodges’ 3-year-old son, who told officers that the gun belonged to Hodges. During a search of the apartment, officers found a Taurus 9mm G2c pistol in a closet, and partial boxes of 9mm ammunition.
Officers reviewed Hodges’ social media posts, which indicated she owned a gun. Text communications between Hodges and Cosey-Gray also indicated she owned the firearm. In one text, Hodges stated, “Baby I pray they don’t find it,” to which Cosey-Gray responded, “Me too baby stay with the same story bd did it.”
Officers located the man supposed to “BD.” He denied using the name “BD” and said he had no involvement in the case.
Officers arrested Hodges and Mosley Aug. 14, and Cosey-Gray turned himself in to the Brooklyn Park Police Department the same day.
Hodges and Mosley admitted to lying to police when they were first interviewed. Hodges said she heard the gunshot and found her two-year-old son on the floor with a gusnhot wound and her three-year-old son standing near him. The gun was nearby and lying on the floor. She told police she hid the gun in the closet following the shooting, and had lied about BD’s involvement.
All three were released from police custody pending charges to say goodbye to their dying two-year-old and to prepare his funeral arrangements, Deputy Chief Mark Bruley said. Police did not believe there was a flight risk or a safety risk for the public if they were released, Bruley said.
“We did that as the idea (to) apply a little humanity, that they all had to say their final goodbyes,” he said. “We decided the best course of action was to allow them to deal with the death of the 2-year-old and then hold them accountable this week with charges, and that’s why the case was submitted yesterday to the county attorney.”
