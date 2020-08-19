Police believe a 3-year-old fatally shot his 2-year-old sibling in Brooklyn Park Aug. 13.

Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to a call at an apartment in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue on a report of a child who was shot.

Upon arrival, responding officers provided first aid and CPR to the child, who was transported to a local hospital. The child died Aug. 15.

The victim’s mother, 20, and grandmother, 57, were arrested on suspicion of covering up the crime. The mother’s boyfriend was also surrended to police.

Adults were inside the residence when the child was shot, and provided conflicting information on what took place prior to the shooting, according to the police department.

