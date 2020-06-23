Two separate shooting incidents are under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

One incident occurred June 12 on the 7900 block of Kyle Avenue, according to the police department.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 8:41 p.m. and were given a description of one of the suspects involved. Arriving officers located this man in the area, along with another in the area upon arrival. Both were detained and placed under arrest upon further investigation. No people or property were struck by the gunfire.

The case remains under investigation.

A second incident June 13 resulted in injuries to one man and hospitalization.

Brooklyn Park officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:20 p.m. on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North. Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

