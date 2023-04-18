By Josh McGovern
Two Brooklyn Park City Council hopefuls addressed topics including police-community relations, transportation and economic challenges at the April 13 West District candidate forum.
Candidates Daniel D. Goba and Tony McGarvey, who are on the ballot for the May 9 primary, worked to appeal to their fellow Brooklyn Park residents as they presented themselves as ordinary concerned citizens rather than politicians. Candidate Yelena Kurdyumova did not attend.
When discussing the Metro Blue Line, Goba said he didn’t know much about the project, but that he is open to learning from the community and residents. “What I want to know is what impact would it have on the communities it’s passing through, what benefits would come,” he said.
To this question, McGarvey said, “I’m in full support of the Blue Line Light Rail Extension Project. It would be over a billion dollars in investment in West Brooklyn Park with five stations being built there. It might give us an opportunity to rearrange where our water comes from thereby addressing the hard water problem.”
In addition to specific topical questions, each candidate was asked to share what is special to them about the West District. “Did you have a number to that?” McGarvey said. “Many. My favorite thing about the West District is our proximity to trails and outdoor recreation.”
Goba responded with, “It’s very safe, despite all the news that we hear. We have a very vibrant police department, public safety, which is good for our community. I love the parks. I do a lot of walking and the trails have helped me do that a lot.”
As a mental health practitioner, Goba encouraged bringing more practitioners on staff in a similar model as Brooklyn Center’s recent policing policies that would allow mental health professionals to address non-violent mental health cases.
McGarvey suggested that a more equitable and inclusive Brooklyn Park would allow for the community to participate in decision making and self-policing. He has a vision for Brooklyn Park that by creating job opportunities and affordable housing, respect and care for other residents would increase.
Affordable housing was a topic that both candidates seemed to agree on. With incentives for businesses to come into Brooklyn Park, both Goba and McGarvey agreed that stipulations should be in place that community workers and professionals be considered over outside sources.
“If we give people opportunities to come into our community when we give them tax breaks, our communities should benefit,” Goba said.
“There’s been a lot of development along there [Highway 610],” McGarvey said, “and much of that came with tax increment financing. I believe that without having tied any community benefit protections or worker protections to those tax increment finance dollars. We have just placed that burden on homeowners and their property taxes.”
The special election will fill the vacant seat of former Council Member Susan Pha, who won a seat in the Minnesota Senate last fall. The winning candidate will finish Pha’s remaining term through December 31, 2024.
“I’m a regular guy,” Goba, a native Liberian, said in his closing statement. “This country has given me great opportunities. Some of which have provided me the privilege to be sitting before you. You have given me, as a community, as a nation, as a people, too much. And I want to give back.”
“Like most of us in the West District, I’m a regular person,” McGarvey said. “I’m a working man. I know what it’s like to get up every morning at 4:35, make a coffee, start my truck, pack my lunch, get to work early, day after day, year after year. I’ve learned from experience that if you just keep showing up and doing your job, you’ll eventually have built a life, a home, and a community worth fighting for.”
When the forum concluded, Goba and McGarvey shared a handshake, a hug, and introduced each other to their respective friends and families.
The special election is August 8.
