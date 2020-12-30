Two apartment balconies were damaged in a Dec. 20 fire at the Waterford in the Park senior retirement community, located on the 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North.
While the Brooklyn Park Fire Department did not return the Sun Post’s call prior to press time, according to the firefighter union’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to a report of an apartment fire shortly after 4 p.m.
As dispatch reported additional 911 callers saying the fire had spread to another apartment balcony, the department upgraded the fire to a second alarm, which brought help from the Plymouth, Maple Grove, Brooklyn center and West Metro fire departments.
Arriving firefighters found a fire at a three-story apartment building, with flames showing on the second and third floor balconies. Firefighters extinguished the fire from the exterior and conducted a search of the apartments, saving a cat from the third floor.
The fire was mainly contained to the exterior of the building, and minimal damage was found inside the apartments. Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 7 p.m.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.