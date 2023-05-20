An 18-year-old Columbia Heights man is facing murder charges after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in a Brooklyn Park market May 12.
Farah Mohamed Ahmed, 18, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jahcohn Edward Anderson, Jr., of Brooklyn Park. According to the criminal complaint detailing the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, Ahmed shot Anderson multiple times during a confrontation inside Quick African Market, 5700 Brookdale Drive.
Brooklyn Park Police officers responded to the scene at 9:46 p.m. that Friday. They found Anderson lying facedown in the store’s entryway, with gunshot wounds to his torso and head. Anderson was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died.
According to the criminal complaint:
An employee of the market told police that Farrah was already in the store when Anderson entered. The witness said the victim approached Farrah and raised his arms to his sides, saying something to the suspect. That’s when Farrah began shooting, chasing Anderson while continuing to fire, the employee said.
Police were led to Farrah after noting from surveillance footage that he left the store in a Honda CRV with Colorado license plates, a car he had been stopped in earlier this month. The witness from the store identified Farrah in a photo lineup that included the suspect’s driver’s license photo.
Press conference
“My son, Jahcohn Anderson, Jr., was a 16-year-old boy that loved life. He was in school. He had a job,” Rashida Bryant said during a May 17 press conference in the parking lot of the market. “ … My heart is broken, but I do appreciate all the support that has been given to my family.”
The press conference was convened by Bishop Harding Smith, CEO of Minnesota Acts Now, which started contracting with the city of Brooklyn Park for violence-interruption work in the summer of 2021. The City Council voted in March of this year not to renew the contract and instead partner with other crime-prevention organizations.
Smith opened the May 17 press conference by blasting that decision. The shooting, he said, “happened less than two months after the mayor had asked us to leave. We had been here two years without a loss of life, and within two months there was a shooting death.”
In a 5-0 vote during a contentious March 13 meeting, the Brooklyn Park City Council opted to contract with the groups Men In Black Security and The Village BP, along with other partnering organizations, for violence-interruption services.
Anderson’s mother said Mayor Hollies Winston and Police Chief Mark Bruley visited her at home the day prior.
“We had a talk and they have my support, and they know how much I need their support,” Bryant said. “And I know they’re going to do better to get this crime under control, because these youth cannot continue to die at the rate that they are leaving. I’m angry, I’m hurt, and I’m very upset, because my son did not deserve this.”
