An 18-year-old Columbia Heights man is facing murder charges after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in a Brooklyn Park market May 12.

Farah Mohamed Ahmed, 18, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jahcohn Edward Anderson, Jr., of Brooklyn Park. According to the criminal complaint detailing the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, Ahmed shot Anderson multiple times during a confrontation inside Quick African Market, 5700 Brookdale Drive.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments