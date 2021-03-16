A 146-unit apartment complex is proposed for construction in Brooklyn Park’s increasingly crowded Highway 610 corridor, and is expected to be a test of the city’s 2017 mixed-income housing policy.
The Planning Commission recommended the complex for approval at its March 10 meeting.
Located at 5505 96th Ave. N., the three-story building would stand near the existing Wickford Village subdivision, the St. Therese at Oxbow Lake senior living facility, the Panera Bread and the future Raising Cane’s and Twin Cities Orthopedics buildings.
To be built on a 4.5-acre site, the three-story building is styled with a residential look similar to the nearby properties. After a meeting involving the project’s neighbors, the design was modified from an “S” shape to a “U” shape, with public space such as a swimming pool located in the center to offer privacy.
“This turned out really well. We were really happy with it,” said Brian Bochman, representative for the developer, Enclave Companies. “We wanted to go with a little more of a residential look with this building. We didn’t want to try to do quite as much of that urban look of flat roofs and everything else. (We) really wanted to try to blend into the neighborhood.”
The building was proposed with a mix of 30 studio units, 62 one-bedroom, 43 two-bedroom, and 8 three-bedroom units. Expected amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center, community rooms and bike storage.
Parking would include 148 garage spaces and 78 surface spaces.
While the majority of the units would charge market rate rents, the developer anticipates asking for financial assistance from the city’s Economic Development Authority, and as a result, is subject the city’s mixed income housing policy.
In brief, the policy requires that any developer seeking city subsidy for a housing development with 10 units or more must price a percentage of units as affordable at 30%, 50%, or 60% of area median income.
The precise details of the potential arrangement are expected to be determined at the March 15 Economic Development Authority meeting. Likewise, the quantity of each size unit will be part of that discussion.
The developers are attempting to provide a housing product that is more affordable than high-end apartment developments in the area, such as the 610 West project, said Bochman.
“The bulk of the project will be market rate,” he said. “Our typical way of looking at markets is we try to find areas where we can come in and provide housing that is a little bit lower price points than some of the people around us.”
“We try to build the project on a little more affordable scale,” he said.
Newer job development in the Highway 610 corridor drew the developer to the property, he said, and more residential units would offer both housing to workers and support for the nearby retail offerings.
Apartment vacancy rates are very low in Brooklyn Park, indicating a need for more apartment units, Bochman said.
The Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend the development for approval, with Commissioners Hassanen Mohamed and John Kiekow casting dissenting votes.
Commissioner Michael Kisch said that this style development, if repeated elsewhere in the city, ought to have the population density to drive development of additional retail amenities. With a reasonable size, this complex should not bring the same traffic concerns that a big-box retailer or large complex might bring, he said.
Kiekow questioned the wisdom of adding more apartments to the city when concentrated apartment units have caused issues along Zane Avenue.
Mohammed argued that the development needs more three- and four-bedroom apartments rather than studio and one-bedroom units. Parking spaces at the complex, proposed to number 1.76 per unit, should meet the city code’s required 2.5 spaces per unit, he said.
Senior planner Todd Larson said that the city’s standard is higher than the industry standard, and both city staff and developer are comfortable with parking as it was proposed.
“I don’t want to ram in a bunch of four-bedroom apartments if there’s not a demand for it. I mean, I don’t want to force a developer to be building something that isn’t even going to be affordable,” Commissioner Carol Commissioner Carol Vosberg said.
Bochman said the number of units could be somewhat adjusted to meet the will of the city.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.