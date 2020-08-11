The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced charges in two cases – one, in connection with a Brooklyn Center hotel robbery, and the other for illegal gun possession.
Tyaireon West-Porter, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested July 20, and made his first appearance in court July 21.
According to the allegations in the indictment, West-Porter was found to be in possession of a Glock 22 .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun March 6.
West-Porter was convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County in March 2016, and as a result, cannot possess a firearm.
The case was investigated as part of the Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force.
In a separate case, two individuals were charged in connection with a hotel robbery in Brooklyn Center.
Keanu Ross, 28, of Minneapolis, was charged with one count of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery, one count of using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Ross was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing.
Antoinette Dobyne, 28, of Fargo, was charged with one count of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery.
According to the attorney’s office, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Feb. 14, officers with the Brooklyn Center Police Department were dispatched to a report of a robbery at the city’s Super 8 Hotel. A hotel employee told officers that two men, both carrying firearms, ordered him to the ground at gun point, robbing both the employee and business. They then told the employee to run away. As he fled on foot, he heard multiple gunshots.
Responding officers found discharged shell casings, and surveillance footage which corroborated the hotel employee’s account of the robbery. The footage showed two men fleeing the scene in an SUV, then fleeing on foot after the SUV got stuck in a snow bank.
Dobyne was found in the SUV by officers at the scene.
Ross allegedly called the Brooklyn Center Police Department following the incident to ask about the release of the SUV, and said his wallet was in the vehicle. Police discovered a wallet containing identification for Ross.
At 1:30 p.m., Feb. 14, 2020, Ross was detained by the Minneapolis Police Department during a traffic stop. Law enforcement alleges he possessed a Taurus PT738 .380 caliber pistol. Ross has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Forensic analysis determined the discharged casing from the scene had been fired by the pistol.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.