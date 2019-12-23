Two men were charged with felonies after a Brooklyn Center man was shot and killed in Dec. 19 in Minneapolis.
Malik Smith, 21, was shot twice in the back at approximately 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 on the 1700 block of Russell Avenue North before crashing his SUV into a tree in the 1800 block of Russell. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. at North Memorial Health Hospital.
Later, police arrested and charged James Moore, 21, of Minneapolis, with second-degree murder, with intent but not premeditated, and Tyreik Perkins, 20, of St. Louis Park, with aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a shooting on the 1700 block of Russell Avenue North. A caller stated that they had seen two males fire a gun at a truck, which had then left southbound on Russell Avenue. The witness also stated that they saw two males run into an apartment on the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road.
The witness told police they saw the two individuals enter an apartment and, these individuals had not left prior to the arrival of the police department.
Responding officers found an SUV had crashed into a tree on the 1800 block Russell Avenue. Smith, the vehicle’s only occupant, had two gunshot wounds in his back and was laying face down in the center of the vehicle. Officers and EMS personnel rendered aid, and Smith later died of his injuries.
Minneapolis police officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment earlier identified by a witness and cleared it of two females and two children.
Officers yelled for other occupants to come out and show their hands. After approximately 30 seconds, Perkins, followed by Moore, came to the door and were detained.
Inside the apartment, police found two semi-automatic handguns, a .22 caliber and a 9mm, as well as a loaded magazine and a single loose, live round.
As described by the witness, Moore, allegedly wearing red pants and a pink hoodie or jacket, had approached the vehicle and tried to open the driver’s door. He then pulled a gun from his pocket and fired twice the drive’s side of the truck. Perkins was described as standing behind Moore when this occurred.
Both Perkins and Moore fit the description of the perpetrators provided by the witness.
In a post-Miranda interview, Perkins admitted to being at the apartment with Moore Dec. 19. He said he had been there for approximately two hours before police arrived and that neither he nor Moore had gone outside. He also denied knowledge of a shooting or the firearms found in the apartment.
As of Dec. 19, both men were in police custody at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
